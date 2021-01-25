Blackburn Rovers goal-machine tipped as ideal signing for West Ham United

Adam Armstrong could be ‘a great addition’ for West Ham United, according to former striker Kevin Campbell.

It was claimed by Irons’ insider ExWHUemployee on The West Ham Way that David Moyes could make a move for the Blackburn Rovers forward as he looks to bolster his attacking line during the January transfer window.

Armstrong has been in excellent form for Blackburn so far this term after scoring an impressive 16 goals in 24 Championship appearances.

At 23 years of age his best years are very much ahead of him, and according to former Arsenal and Everton forward Campbell, he’s a player who would provide something different to current first choice attacker Michail Antonio.

Speaking to Football Insider, Campbell said: “Michail Antonio is the main guy at West Ham now.

“If you bring another striker in for big money, he will have to be able to play another position. You would not spend big money to have a player warm the bench.

“Antonio has been their star man and when he is not there they struggle at times. He causes defences a lot of problems with his pace and power.

“Armstrong could be a great addition but he is very different to Antonio. They need somebody who can be an understudy type.”

The Verdict

I’d be very surprised to see Adam Armstrong leave Blackburn Rovers this month.

The forward has been in excellent form for the Championship club so far this term and will no doubt play a big role in helping them to achieve their objectives this season.

It’s likely that it would take a big offer to convince Tony Mowbray’s side to sell – something that is probably unlikely to happen this month.