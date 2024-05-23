Blackburn Rovers are interested in signing former Hull City midfielder Greg Docherty on a free transfer this summer, as per the Daily Record.

The 27-year-old has seen his four-year stay at the MKM Stadium ended, following his release over the past week.

A former Scotland youth international, Docherty moved south of the border in 2020, signing from Glasgow giants Rangers.

And after four solid years in East Yorkshire, it is Lancashire outfit Blackburn that appear intent on extending the Scotsman's stay in English football as they target him on a free transfer.

Hull City midfielder Greg Docherty targeted by Blackburn Rovers

According to a report from the Daily Record's live transfer blog (11:04am, 23/05/2024), Blackburn Rovers are keen to bring Docherty to Ewood Park on a free transfer.

The report also states that the 27-year-old does have interest from clubs in the Scottish Premiership, but it is their understanding that Docherty has made it clear he is intent on staying in English football.

Docherty began his professional career with Hamilton Academical, and the newly promoted Accies are said to be keen on bringing him back to the Scottish Championship side.

However, given Docherty's apparent lack of interest in leaving English football, a move back north of the border to any Scottish club appears unlikely at this stage.

His brightest spell of his career was probably that of his season on loan with Shrewsbury Town back in 2018, in which he made 41 League One appearances, scoring seven goals and registering eight assists in the third tier of English football.

Blackburn Rovers would be getting a potential bargain in Greg Docherty

The free agents market can be used quite smartly by clubs up and down the EFL ladder, and with a club like Blackburn, whose budget is normally tight, it may be more important than ever.

Whilst it's fair to say Docherty hasn't lit the Championship up in his three seasons as a second tier player, he has made 90 Championship appearances over the last three seasons as a Hull player.

Greg Docherty Hull City career stats, per FotMob Season League Appearances Goals Assists 2023/24 Championship 15 0 1 2022/23 Championship 35 1 2 2021/22 Championship 40 0 1 2020/21 League One 44 5 4

That wealth of Championship and EFL experience from further back, would suggest that one a free transfer, Rovers would be at worst getting a reliable squad player who can provide valuable cover during an intense 46 game schedule.

Sustaining a knee ligament injury at the beginning of the Tigers' pre-season in 2023, Docherty has struggled to claw back his place in the Hull squad this past season.

But that shouldn't be seen as a reflection on the Scotsman's ability, as it can be argued that the middle of the pitch is perhaps where Hull were at their strongest under Liam Rosenior this season.

Tyler Morton and Jean Michael Seri were both instrumental in City's play-off push in 2023/24, with either Fabio Carvalho or Ozan Tufan sitting just in front of the midfield two.

Breaking back into a side is always difficult after a long injury absence, but it's made even harder when the team is winning football matches and players are playing well.

Rosenior had every right not to mess with a winning team, and this unfortunately came at the expense of minutes for Docherty.

But Rovers fans should feel confident that should they snap up the free agent, he can be a valuable addition to a side that looks to start moving in the right direction once again under manager John Eustace.