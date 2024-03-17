Blackburn Rovers suffered what appeared to be a huge blow this week due to events in India involving their owner's - the Venky's.

The Venky's, also known as V H Group and who took over Rovers in 2010, have been in a dispute with the authorities in their home country for some time now in relation to their purchase of a property in Lancashire in 2011, in which they have seen £9.5 million worth of assets seized by the Indian government since last year.

They have needed High Court approvals to send money over from India to England to fund Rovers' running costs, with the last approved bill being worth £11.5 million in November 2023.

However, a January court date to release more funds was delayed until March, and that second date has now been further delayed until August 20, which now could put Rovers in a precarious position despite the sale of Adam Wharton to Crystal Palace last month, which should provide the funds necessary through to the end of the season and potentially beyond without any actual investment.

The Venky's stance on potential Blackburn Rovers takeover

Protests have recently taken place over the Venky's ownership of the club, with tennis balls thrown onto the pitch during February's FA Cup clash with Newcastle United - albeit it was a minimal protest at that.

Should relegation to League One end up occurring, then those protests will no doubt become large scale, and many just want the Venky's to sell up to a party that can fund the club reliably.

However, the most recent reports on the Venky's stance show that they are in no mood to part ways with the club just yet.

Related Fulham join Brentford and Luton Town in transfer chase for Blackburn Rovers man Sammie Szmodics is attracting more top flight interest ahead of the summer transfer window

According to a report from journalist Alan Nixon via his Patreon account, they have no plans to sell Blackburn - even if they do end up getting relegated to the third tier of English football at the end of the season.

And the only way that the club will be prized out of the Venky's hands is claimed to be if Blackburn are promoted back to the Premier League in the near future, in which they would consider a sale where they would attempt to claim back the losses they have made over the years funding the Lancashire outfit.

Fan protests will heighten against the Venky's if Blackburn Rovers are relegated to League One

With just one win from their last 17 league matches, Blackburn have been sucked into a relegation battle in the final stretch of the 2023-24 Championship season.

Having just missed out on the play-offs on goal difference last year under Jon Dahl Tomasson, a downturn in form led to the Dane's departure last month, having expressed his dissatisfaction on how the club was being run by the Venky's on a number of occasions.

And whilst the Indian poultry giants weren't willing to let Tomasson walk away from his contract last summer, the aftershock of the January transfer window led to the head coach finally departing, and his replacement in the form of John Eustace was quickly brought in.

The only game that has been won though since Tomasson's exit was against Stoke City in which Damien Johnson was in caretaker charge, and since Eustace assumed the role of head coach, there has been six draws and two defeats in eight matches.

There is still a chance that Blackburn could get relegated, and if they do then there will be even more furore directed towards the Venky's from Ewood Park and beyond, and the protests will no doubt increase too.