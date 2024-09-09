Blackburn Rovers head coach John Eustace is showing how good he is in the Championship after Birmingham City made a mistake in sacking him last season, according to former Rovers striker Francis Jeffers, who is impressed with how his former club have started the campaign, despite many tipping them for relegation.

Eustace took his first step into Football League management when he was appointed Birmingham manager back in the summer of 2022.

His first season in charge saw him guide the Blues to a 17th-place finish in the Championship that season.

However, he was then dismissed from his role at St Andrew's in October 2023, something that Blackburn have since benefitted from.

Francis Jeffers issues John Eustace at Blackburn verdict

At the time he was sacked by Birmingham, the club sat sixth in the second-tier standings, with many shocked by the decision.

His replacement Wayne Rooney lasted just a matter of months after a disastrous run of results before getting his own marching orders.

Tony Mowbray was brought in and looked to have turned things around before being forced to step down for medical reasons, with Mark Venus and Gary Rowett then unable to keep the Blues up.

As a result, Birmingham now find themselves playing League One football this season. Eustace meanwhile, returned to work in February this year, when he was appointed Blackburn head coach.

The 44-year-old took charge following the departure of Jon Dahl Tomasson, with the club sliding towards the relegation zone, having won just one of their last 11 league games.

Under Eustace though, Rovers were able to avoid the drop on the final day of the season, contributing to Birmingham suffering relegation in the process.

After their struggles, and with last season's Golden Boot winner Sammie Szmodics departing this summer, many expected Blackburn to struggle again this season.

So far though, things have gone well for Eustace's side in the current campaign, picking up eight points from four league games to sit fifth in the current standings.

Current Championship standings Position Club Played GD Points 1st Sunderland 4 +9 12 2nd West Brom 4 +4 10 3rd Watford 4 +4 9 4th Leeds United 4 +4 8 5th Blackburn Rovers 4 +3 8 6th Burnley 4 +7 7 As of 9th September 2024

Jeffers believes the Ewood Park club have gained from the mistake Birmingham made in sacking Eustace.

Giving his verdict on how the 44-year-old has done so far with his old club, the former striker - who scored once in 15 games for Blackburn between 2006 and 2007 - told Football League World: "I think we all know that it wasn’t the right decision to dismiss John Eustace and Birmingham have now moved on, but for some it won’t go unnoticed.

"John Eustace is once again showing what a good manager he is at this level and Blackburn have started the season well, with many tipping them for relegation."

Blackburn are next in action on Saturday afternoon, when they host Bristol City at Ewood Park.

For their part, Birmingham have made a strong start to life in League One under new manager Chris Davies, taking ten points from four league games to sit fourth in the early standings.

John Eustace showing his managerial ability

Given the situation Birmingham were in when they sacked him, Eustace always looked like being a sensible appointment for Blackburn, and that has so far proved to be the case.

He did what he had to do last season to ensure the club remained in the Championship, and after a summer putting his mark on the squad, he is showing signs of building on that this season.

Of course, with Birmingham making such a strong start to life in League One with a new squad and manager, it does feel as though the feel-good factor is back at St Andrew's.

However, when you consider where they were when they sacked Eustace, and where he now has Blackburn, there may well be some connected with the Blues still wondering what might have been.

With that in mind, there may be some at St Andrew's who will be keeping a close eye on exactly how his Blackburn side fare over the course of the rest of the season.