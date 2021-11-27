Blackburn Rovers forward reveals extra motivation for Stoke City trip

Ben Brereton is looking forward to coming up against his hometown club later this afternoon.

Brereton grew up in Stoke and as a Potters fan. He was a season ticket holder during the Tony Pulis years and was in the academy at one stage as a teenager.

The 22-year-old Chile international will certainly have friends in the home end as he looks to continue his impressive form.

Talking about coming up against his boyhood club, Brereton told The Lancashire Telegraph: “I’m really excited. Born in Stoke, supported Stoke all my life and really excited to go back there and play in the ground that I used to go and watch them play.

“I’ve got friends and family going, my friends in the home end and my family in the end away end so it should be fun.”

Brereton was injured for Blackburn’s last visit to the bet365 Stadium and was an unused sub in the year previous to that, so Brereton is relishing the trip: “I’m really excited and hopefully we can go there and get a good result.

“I grew up a season-ticket holder, going with friends and family, back in the day of (Rory) Delap and Fuller.

“I used to love Ricardo Fuller and Mama Sidibe, it was really good.”

Blackburn could move above Stoke in the play-offs should Rovers get the three points this afternoon.

The Verdict

It’s surprising to know that Brereton hasn’t actually featured in an away game against Stoke.

However, he will be going there with plenty of confidence behind him as he looks to get one over his boyhood team.

With the striker’s meteoric rise the topic of conversation with almost every Blackburn game, he will hopefully be able to show exactly what Stoke are missing had they have kept hold of him as a youngster.