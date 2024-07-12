Highlights Blackburn Rovers set to sign former Everton goalkeeper Jack Barrett, beating Fleetwood Town to the deal.

That’s according to The Sun journalist Alan Nixon, who claim the Football League duo both have an interest in the 22-year-old after he left Goodison Park this summer once his contract came to an end with the Premier League side.

The shot-stopper was included in the Rovers’ squad to face Accrington Stanley in a pre-season friendly last weekend, as John Eustace continued to cast an eye over the young talent, before making his final decision.

Barrett failed to make the breakthrough into the first-team during his time with the Toffees, and has spent time in Canada with Cavalry FC in the past.

Barrett has been on trial with Rovers after the Lancashire side returned to pre-season training earlier this month, and it looks like the goalkeeper has done enough to earn himself a contract at Ewood Park, as the Cod Army look set to miss out.

The up and coming glovesman has featured for the Toffees’ youth teams during his rise up through the ranks at Goodison Park, but has found the step up to first-team duties a step too far in his career to date.

With England number one Jordan Pickford the first-choice on the blue half of Merseyside, and Portuguese custodian Joao Virginia playing second fiddle, the chances of getting into contention remained slim, with the Premier League outfit taking the decision not to renew his deal when it ended last month.

That decision looks to have played into the hands of Rovers this summer, who are looking to add to their ranks in the goalkeeping department after the departure of Leo Wahlstedt earlier in the summer.

Jack Barrett signing adds extra Blackburn Rovers goalkeeping cover after Leo Wahlstedt departure

Rovers have been looking for new players to feature between the sticks this summer, after Wahlstedt left the club to join Aarhus, just 12 months after arriving in England.

After joining from Norwegian side Odd Grenland last summer, the Swede featured in 21 matches for his new side in the previous campaign, as he battled former Middlesbrough man Aynsley Pears for a starting berth at Ewood Park.

Blackburn Rovers 23/24 Championship goalkeeping stats Aynsley Pears Leo Wahlstedt Appearances (subs) 26 21 (1) Goals conceded 38 36 Clean sheets 6 3 Source: FBRef

After failing to make an appearance from March onwards, the 25-year-old was allowed to depart the club earlier this summer, with Pears remaining as first choice for the time being.

While Barrett will be seen as a decent option to have in the squad, Rovers still only have Pears [pictured], as well as untested Joe Hilton and Jordan Eastham in their ranks as it stands, which may leave Eustace looking for extra cover before the season gets underway.

Rovers were said to have an interest in former Luton Town man Tim Krul earlier this summer, while their links to Birmingham City’s John Ruddy ended once the ex-England international completed move to Newcastle United.

The former Premier League champions have also been linked with FC Copenhagen’s 19-year-old goalkeeper Theo Sander in recent weeks, according to a report from Danish outlet Bold.

The Lancashire side were said to have competition for the teenage talent, with Scottish Premiership side Hibernian also said to be in the conversation about the young shot-stopper.