In what was their first campaign under the management of new head coach Jon Dahl Tomasson, the Ewood Park club were forced to settle for a seventh place finish in the second-tier standings.

That came after they missed out on a place in the top six on the final day of the season on goal difference alone, despite a dramatic 4-3 win away at Millwall.

Among the many supporters of the club who will be hoping that Rovers can go one better than that this season, are a number of famous faces, who are fans of the club.

But just who are the most well known figures you might get the chance to see following Rovers on a regular basis?

Here, we've taken a look at who we think are Blackburn's five most famous supporters, so why not take a look at those picks, and see if you agree with the selections.

Jack Straw

Having served as the town's MP between 1979 to 2015, the fact that Straw is a Blackburn Rovers fan is perhaps no huge surprise.

Indeed, the politician was even named as the club's honorary vice president by the club's legendary owner Jack Walker, back in 1998.

While his profile may have fallen away in recent years, Straw was once a prominent figure in British politics, holding the roles of Home Secretary and Foreign Secretary in the previous Labour governments of Tony Blair.

Carl Fogarty

Fogarty first emerged into the public eye in the 1990s, a period where he won four World Superbike Championships.

The motorcycling legend then returned to prominence once more in 2014, when he won the 14th series of the ITV show, I'm A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here...

Having been born in Blackburn, Fogarty is a fan of his hometown club, previously using his knowledge of Rovers during an appearance on A Question of Sport.

Tim Farron

Another figure from the political world who is a supporter of Blackburn Rovers, is the Liberal Democrat, Tim Farron.

The 53-year-old was previously leader of the Lib Dems between 2015 and 2017, while he is still the MP for Westmorland and Lonsdale in south Cumbria.

Farron has been a fan of Blackburn throughout his life, attending matches since he was young, and he can often be found posting his thoughts on the club's matches and situations on social media.

Lee Mack

Mack is one of Britain's best known comedians, having won awards for both his stand-up performances, and his television series, such as Not Going Out.

Having been born in Lancashire, it is perhaps also undestandable that he is a supporter of Blackburn Rovers.

That is something he has admitted to on a number of his appearances on televisions, while he has also been known to attend Blackburn home matches at Ewood Park on occasions.

Matt Smith

Smith first rose to prominence when he starred in the titular role in Doctor Who between 2010 and 2013.

The actor has since gone on to star in a number of high profile television series such as The Crown and House of the Dragon, while he has also featured in a number of films over the years.

Had it not been for injuries as a youngster, Smith could in fact have been a footballer, and he does still follow the sport, and in particular Blackburn Rovers, who he is a big supporter of, previously speaking out passionately on the club's ownership situation, while also winning a signed shirt from Rovers during an appearance on This Morning.