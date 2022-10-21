Blackburn Rovers fitness update issued by Jon Dahl Tomasson ahead of Birmingham City clash

Blackburn Rovers boss Jon Dahl Tomasson has provided updates on Daniel Ayala and Harry Pickering ahead of their Championship clash this weekend.

Rovers host Birmingham City at Ewood Park tomorrow afternoon and it sounds as though they could be boosted by a return for the duo.

Speaking to the media ahead of the match, Tomasson revealed that both players have trained ahead of the clash, with them having missed the club

“Daniel [Ayala] trained today,” Tomasson explained, via Blackburn club media.

“We need to make a decision together, if it’s the right moment to put him straight into this game or not.

“[Harry] Pickering was fatigued, he’d played a lot of games so we took him out and gave him a rest.

“He’s been training well since.”

Blackburn head into the clash sitting second in the Championship standings after their recent results.

Tomasson’s side have won three of their last four in the league, with a 2-0 victory over Sunderland in midweek adding another three points to their tally.

With the World Cup break coming soon and matches coming thick and fast, Tomasson says fitness is key.

“When you play this many games it’s about staying fit that’s why we’ve been rotating a bit as well.” the Rovers boss added.

“I love the games but I also love to get some time on the training ground.

“But we deal with situation and enjoy it, we improve with talks, with individual training.”

The Verdict

This is a rather positive update for Blackburn Rovers.

Jon Dahl Tomasson has spoken in recent weeks about his side’s inexperience and how it makes them inconsistent, so having an experienced defender like Daniel Ayala back soon will be a big plus.

Birmingham City should provide a very stern test of Rovers this weekend.

The Blues themselves are in decent form and appear to be creating a real feel-good factor around the club under new boss John Eustace.

Blackburn could go top with a win, though, so three points will undoubtedly be the aim for Tomasson and his side.