Blackburn Rovers finalise player agreement

Blackburn Rovers have announced that they have completed the signing of Felix Goddard on a free transfer.

The goalkeeper has been a free-agent since leaving Manchester City in the summer, and has signed a two-year scholarship with the Lancashire-based side.

The shot-stopper has spent recent weeks on trial with Blackburn, and has clearly made a good impression on the club’s coaches.

Goddard joined Manchester City’s academy in 2017, and is now 16, and will be hoping that a move to Ewood Park can prove to be the right decision in the future.

He’ll join the Blackburn Under-18s side and provide much-needed competition for Aidan Dowling in the 2020/21 season.

Blackburn are currently sat sixth in the Championship table, and will be hoping they can build on a hugely impressive league campaign to date.

Rovers beat Derby County in their last league match, and will fancy their chances of mounting a serious push for promotion into the Premier League this term.

Blackburn’s first-team are next in action this weekend when they take on Cardiff City, in what could potentially be a tricky test for Tony Mowbray’s side at Ewood Park.

The Verdict:

This could prove to be a smart signing for the future.

It seems highly unlikely that Goddard will be involved in the Blackburn first-team anytime soon, but he’ll be hoping he can continue to impress now that he’s signed for the club permanently.

If he can do that, then it certainly wouldn’t come as a surprise to see him challenging for a spot in Tony Mowbray’s first-team in the near future.

