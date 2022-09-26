Blackburn Rovers figure outlines process behind securing Leicester City transfer target this summer

Blackburn Rovers director of football Gregg Broughton has offered an insight into how the club landed Leicester City forward George Hirst this summer.

Rovers signed the 23-year-old on a season-long loan deal from the Premier League outfit, with an option to buy also included.

The pursuit of the player, though, came down right until the final couple of days of the transfer window.

Speaking about the move, Broughton revealed that Hirst was the club’s number one target in the forward area.

“We identified early on that George was one of the strikers we wanted to sign,” Broughton revealed, via the Lancashire Telegraph.

“The process works here where the recruitment team present their list to Jon [Dahl Tomasson] and his coaches, Jon and his coaches can then add anybody to it. From there on, Jon can decide who’s target one, target two and target three.

“Up front, George was always the number one target there. The request went into Leicester City straight away regarding whether it could be a permanent or whether it could be a loan with a view to a permanent move.

“Leicester had their own challenges. We stressed that we wanted him in early but they have their own assessments to make. We had to be patient with George, we had to wait until the end and we got the centre forward in that we wanted right at the start of the window.”

Hirst has, to date, made just three Blackburn appearances due to signing so late on in the window.

He will be hoping to feature once again and get off the mark when Blackburn host Millwall in Championship action on October 1st.

The Verdict

Patience is a virtue and it certainly sounds as though Blackburn had to exhibit a lot of it to land George Hirst this summer.

Thankfully, in the end, they got the deal over the line, with a buy option also included, which is always a positive for a loaning club to have.

Hirst is yet to get off the mark, but, that is due to not really getting a run of games just yet due to joining so late in the window.

If his form at Portsmouth last season is anything to go by, the 23-year-old will soon begin to find the back of the net.