Highlights Blackburn Rovers and Tottenham Hotspur are yet to reach an agreement for Ashley Phillips.

Rovers are demanding over £5m for Phillips, while interested teams initially thought they could get him for around £2m plus extras.

Tottenham should carefully consider if Phillips is worth the steep price tag, as he may not immediately be a regular player and his potential success is uncertain.

Blackburn Rovers boss Jon Dahl Tomasson has confirmed an agreement is yet to be reached between his side and Tottenham Hotspur for Ashley Phillips, speaking to the Lancashire Telegraph.

The 18-year-old had been the subject of interest from Premier League giants in the past including Tottenham, who were linked with a move for the Englishman in May last year.

However, they have finally made a move for the defender, although a deal isn't as close to being completed as first thought.

What's the latest on Tottenham's pursuit of Ashley Phillips?

Alan Nixon revealed Spurs' struggles to get a deal over the line earlier this week and nothing seems to have changed since then.

The same journalist believes the player had undergone a medical ahead of a potential switch to the North London outfit - but the two sides remain apart in their valuations.

Interested teams previously thought they could get him for around £2m plus extras.

But Rovers are demanding more than £5m for his signature, with the Lancashire outfit keen to secure as much money for the player as possible.

Do Blackburn Rovers need to sell Ashley Phillips?

The Venky's are cutting costs this summer, according to The Mirror.

With this in mind and the fact they are struggling to transfer funds to the UK due to new government regulations in India, they may need to cash in on Phillips.

Head coach Tomasson will also want to bring some more players in and may only be able to do that by selling players, so Rovers may need to cash in on the teenager.

What did Jon Dahl Tomasson say about Spurs' chase of Ashley Phillips?

Tomasson pretty much confirmed what Nixon had reported earlier this week when he was asked about Phillips' situation.

He said: "I gave him his first start last season and we were extremely pleased with his development.

"He is a player who is going to have a great future for English football. At the moment, there is not an agreement with the clubs.

"There are negotiations in that way and we will see what happens."

Should Tottenham Hotspur be prepared to pay £5m+ for Ashley Phillips?

That's a steep amount for a player who won't be one of the first names on the teamsheet straight away - and it may even take him a few years to even become a part of the first team.

His potential move to the English capital isn't guaranteed to work out either, with Jack Clarke failing to enjoy a successful time at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

With this in mind, Spurs need to be sure they will get value for money from Phillips before paying a big fee for him.

At £2m, the 18-year-old is certainly worth taking a chance on but £5m is a very decent amount of money and you can definitely understand why the Premier League side are reluctant to pay that amount for him.

However, Phillips could be worth quite a bit more than that amount in the future and this is why they should continue negotiating with Blackburn. If they can get the £5m valuation down slightly, they should certainly be looking to secure a deal for the youngster.