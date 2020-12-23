Blackburn Rovers fans are likely to love Bradley Dack’s recent social update

Blackburn Rovers will be hoping they can put together a positive run of form heading into the New Year, under the management of Tony Mowbray.

Rovers are currently sat 11th in the Championship table after their opening 20 matches of this year’s campaign, but have struggled for consistency in their results in recent weeks.

But one player that they’ve been without is Bradley Dack, with the forward not featuring for the Lancashire-based side this season, as he continues his recovery from a serious knee injury picked up against Wigan Athletic last term.

Dack was in impressive form for Blackburn last season, as he scored ten goals in 24 appearances for them, as they went on to finish 11th in the second-tier standings.

We’ve already seen what the 26-year-old can offer Rovers, and the Ewood Park faithful will be hoping that he can pick up where he left off when he returns to the first-team picture.

That seemingly could be in the near future as well, with Dack issuing a promising update on his fitness in a recent post on his Instagram page.

The forward revealed that he’s ‘almost there’, which will be pleasing to hear for both Tony Mowbray and the Blackburn Rovers supporters ahead of Christmas.

Blackburn are set to return to competitive action on Boxing Day, when they take on struggling Sheffield Wednesday in a match that they’ll be expected to pick up three points from.

The Verdict:

This is brilliant news.

Blackburn are still missing that additional spark going forward, and Dack has already shown that he can provide them with that in the past.

If he can build up his match fitness over the New Year, then I expect to see him playing a key role in their push for a top-six finish in the Championship this season.

He’s been brilliant for Rovers when fit, and the club’s supporters will be keen to see him pick up where he left off last season.