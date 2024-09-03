This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Blackburn Rovers had a fairly balanced transfer window, with ten arrivals and nine departures from Ewood Park in John Eustace's first summer with the club.

The most significant departure from Ewood Park was Sammie Szmodics. After a summer of speculation, the attacking-midfielder was snapped up by Ipswich Town, who assembled a team containing the Championship's top talent from last season.

While Blackburn's overall business will be viewed as necessary, there was one player who could have departed Ewood Park, given he only has one year remaining on his current contract.

Sigurdsson could have departed Ewood Park

When asked if he was surprised that any particular players did not depart the Lancashire club, FLW's Blackburn fan pundit, Toby Wilding, said: "Not especially." However, he believes Sigurdsson would have been the most likely to leave the Championship side.

Speaking to Football League World, Toby said: "I think beyond the departures that we did see, which for one reason or another all seemed to make sense, be that due to fees or contract situation or performances. I think in terms of the first team, this was very much a window that had to be about strengthening numbers rather than letting players go, so I can understand why there were no more first team departures and certainly can’t complain about that.

"I think maybe one I did wonder about was Arnor Sigurdsson, given that he is in the final year of his contract and he had somewhat of an inconsistent first season last time round, but even then again he’s someone who would have needed to have been replaced, and I’m not sure that Rovers would have wanted to put more pressure and more workload on themselves than they already had in the window.

"You could argue even when you look at his goal against Oxford, you know, Sigurdsson still has the quality and the potential to be a big player for Blackburn if he can produce that on a more regular basis, so, in the end, beyond that, which I’m not too concerned about, the fact he didn’t go, I don’t think there was any sort of glaring surprises in terms of players that are still on the books at Ewood Park now."

Related Rabbi Matondo twist emerges amid Norwich City and Blackburn links to Rangers ace The winger has been targeted by multiple clubs in the second tier this summer, but will stay with the Scottish giants.

Sigurdsson faces tough competition this season

Although Sigurdsson has shown potential at Blackburn, he faces a tough battle to secure a first team spot, with fellow left-winger, Ryan Hedges, ahead of him in the pecking order.

Since the start of the season, Eustace has started Hedges in every single one of Rovers' Championship games, while Sigurdsson has been limited to two substitute appearances totalling 23 minutes.

However, when called upon, the 25-year-old produced for Eustace and scored the winning goal against Championship new boys, Oxford United.

The Icelandic international had a respectable output last season for Blackburn last season, with five goals and two assists, but he will need to do more to convince Eustace of a first team place.

With less than one year remaining on his current deal, the 25-year-old must prove he is up to standard at Ewood Park, or he could be set to leave.

Arnor Sigurdsson's Championship 2023/24 statistics - per SofaScore Appearances 29 Goals 5 Assists 2 Expected Goals (xG) 3.60 Shots per game 0.9 Big chances missed 3 Expected Assists (xA) 1.87 Big chances created 4

While Rovers' business was largely predictable, one player who could have left Ewood Park was Sigurdsson, given he has less than one year left on his contract.

The Icelandic international has shown potential, but faces tough competition in his position and must show more consistency to earn his place in Eustace's side.

It promises to be a pivotal season in the 25-year-old's career, and he must step up his game.