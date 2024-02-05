Highlights Blackburn Rovers were able to retain winger Tyrhys Dolan despite late Premier League interest.

Securing Dolan's future at Ewood Park is a top priority due to his contract expiring in the summer.

Dolan's absence due to injury has coincided with Rovers' drop in the Championship table, highlighting his importance to the team's attacking output.

This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

With the January window coming to a close on Thursday evening, Blackburn Rovers were able to keep hold of winger Tyrhys Dolan, despite late Premier League interest.

According to journalist Ryan Taylor of The Mirror, the Rovers forward attracted attention from Luton Town late on in the window.

Having lost midfielder Adam Wharton to Crystal Palace on Deadline Day in a deal believed to be worth around £18 million, plus add-ons, Jon Dahl Tomasson will be delighted that he has not lost another of his star players.

And FLW's Rovers fan pundit Toby Wilding believes securing Dolan's future at Ewood Park has to be a top priority in the near future with his contract up in the summer.

Tyrhys Dolan would be a "big miss" for Blackburn Rovers

Wilding believes Rovers will try and trigger the option of extending Dolan's stay in Lancashire for another 12 months, but can understand why the 22-year-old is attracting interest from the Premier League.

He said: “I hope he doesn’t (leave) - I think we saw with his return to the starting line-up against Wrexham on Monday night, just how important of a player he is to this team with that sort of intensity he brings.

“He’s not someone who gives opposition defenders any time on the ball and that is a massive lift for everyone involved when he is out there playing to have that desire to help carry the side.

“He would be a big miss if he goes, but that does mean that as things stand with his contract expiring in the summer with a 12-month option, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him attract interest.

“While I do imagine that the option will be triggered, if Rovers can’t secure a longer-term deal for him, it may well be that they decide to cash in while they have the chance.

“If that situation remains the same, it could be hard to keep him, but I hope that things now change – with the window now closed, securing a new contract for Dolan has to be one of the top priorities at the club off the pitch over the next few months.”

Tyrhys Dolan is crucial for Blackburn Rovers going forward

While this season has been disrupted by a knee injury picked up in November, Dolan made his return to Tomasson's side in their FA Cup fourth-round win over League Two side, Wrexham.

Since joining from Preston North End in 2020, Dolan has become an important part of Rovers' attacking output, enjoying his most prolific season at Ewood Park last term with 13 goal contributions in 48 games in all competitions.

Tyrhys Dolan's Blackburn Rovers Stats - All Competitions Season Appearances Goals Assists 2020-21 40 3 3 2021-22 36 4 3 2022-23 48 6 7 2023-24* 20 2 2 Stats Correct As Of February 3, 2024 - As Per Transfermarkt

His time on the sidelines has perhaps coincided with Rovers' rapid drop down the Championship table, with many hopeful that last season's eighth placed finish would be a platform for them to push on this season - that hasn't been the case.

Dolan is one of five Blackburn Rovers players who will see their contracts end in the summer, and he is perhaps an asset the club will be most keen to tie down.

His importance to the side can not be understated with his dynamic, pacey approach in creating opportunities for the likes of Sam Gallagher and Sammie Szmodics.

Along with the addition of Duncan McGuire on loan from Orlando for the remainder of the season, Rovers will be hopeful of upturning their recent form, and Dolan will be key to that.

Losing him in the summer would be a big blow for Rovers going forward, and they will be hopeful a new deal can be agreed before guaranteed interest comes calling.