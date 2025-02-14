For the supporters of Blackburn Rovers, the news of Adam Armstrong's reunion with Tony Mowbray at West Bromwich Albion is bittersweet, evoking memories of a golden chapter in their club’s recent history.

Their time together at Blackburn was marked by a series of remarkable achievements that left a mark on the club's history.

From promotion to the Championship to breathtaking individual performances that lit up Ewood Park, Armstrong and Mowbray crafted moments that live on in the memories of Rovers fans.

This reunion at West Bromwich Albion serves as a poignant reminder of what once was, stirring a nostalgia among Blackburn supporters who witnessed their journey first-hand.

It is a collaboration that now finds new ground, but its roots remain firmly embedded in the blue and white of Ewood Park.

Mowbray and Armstrong’s long standing connection

The story of Armstrong and Mowbray began before their paths converged at Ewood Park - Mowbray recruited a young Adam Armstrong to his 2015-16 Coventry City side on a season-long loan from Newcastle United.

It was under Mowbray's watchful eye that the forward made an electrifying start, scoring twice on his debut and ultimately recording an impressive 20 goals in 40 appearances.

Mowbray’s faith in Armstrong’s potential was unwavering, setting the stage for a partnership that would define an era at Blackburn Rovers.

The pair reunited in January 2018, joining on loan for the remainder of the season. His impact was immediate and instrumental, helping the club secure promotion to the Championship.

Recognising the spark he had ignited, Mowbray secured Armstrong’s services on a permanent basis that summer, sealing a £1.75 million transfer from Newcastle United.

Hailing the acquisition as a “bargain at the tender age he is,” Mowbray spoke with excitement about Armstrong’s “power, dynamic speed” and his ability to “score off both feet and be a real threat in behind.”

Armstrong, equally enthusiastic, expressed his admiration for Mowbray - “I’m relishing playing under him.” This mutual respect and trust laid the foundation for one of the most prolific player-manager partnerships in Blackburn’s recent history.

Over his three-and-a-half years at Ewood Park, Armstrong graced the pitch 160 times, netting an outstanding 64 goals across all competitions. His 2020-2021 campaign was particularly spectacular, yielding 29 goals and etching his name into club folklore.

Adam Armstrong at Blackburn Rovers (source) Season Appearances Goals 2018 21 9 2018/19 48 9 2019/20 48 17 2020/21 43 29

His performances included memorable hat-tricks against Wycombe Wanderers, Huddersfield Town, and Birmingham City.

But it wasn’t just the goals that defined Armstrong’s legacy; it was the way he played the game - with an explosive burst of pace, an eye for the spectacular, and an unyielding determination to break through defensive lines.

Under Mowbray’s mentorship, Armstrong flourished, evolving from a promising prospect into a clinical finisher whose flair and tenacity made him a nightmare for opposition defenders.

A reunion at The Hawthorns

It is this history that makes the news of Armstrong’s reunion with Mowbray at West Bromwich Albion so poignant for Blackburn supporters.

When Armstrong joined the Baggies on loan from Southampton in February 2025, it was a rekindling of an alliance that had once brought so much joy to Ewood Park.

Mowbray, reflecting on his renewed partnership with Armstrong, spoke with the wisdom and warmth of a mentor reunited with his understudy.

He praised Armstrong’s “razor-sharp” instincts and emphasised the positive influence he brings to the dressing room.

Armstrong, now more experienced yet no less dynamic, echoed this sentiment, sharing his excitement at once again playing under the man who understood him so profoundly as a player. The Scotsman repaid Mowbray with the opening goal on his debut - a 2-1 win over Sheffield Wednesday.

For the faithful at Ewood Park, watching this familiar duo in different colours is a reminder of what once was and what could have been.

Rovers fans will know that the magic they created together at Blackburn is now destined to shine at The Hawthorns.

And so, as they watch from afar, Rovers fans will surely follow West Bromwich Albion’s fortunes a little more closely this season, united by the bittersweet joy of seeing their beloved duo reunited, even if it’s under another club’s crest.