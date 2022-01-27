Blackburn Rovers facing tussle with Birmingham and Huddersfield as they eye move for 25-year-old

Blackburn Rovers are currently keeping tabs on Notts County striker Kyle Wootton ahead of a potential swoop this month, according to the Daily Mail.

It is understood that Rovers are one of a number of sides who are tracking the forward’s situation at Meadow Lane.

Blackburn could face competition from Championship rivals Birmingham City, Huddersfield Town and Barnsley for Wootton’s signature as these three sides have been touted as potential suitors.

Portsmouth have also been linked with a move for Wootton in recent months whilst the forward is believed to be on Rotherham United’s radar.

After scoring 17 goals in the National League for the Magpies last season, the 25-year-old has once again demonstrated some real signs of promise at this level during the current campaign

In the 22 league appearances that Wootton has made this season, he has managed to find the back of the net on 12 occasions.

Although the forward will become a free-agent later this year when his current contract expires, Blackburn could secure his services if they submit a bid for him before the transfer window closes next week.

Having featured in Notts County’s 0-0 draw with Wealdstone on Tuesday, Wootton is expected to line up for the club when they face Bromley this weekend.

1 of 20 Ben Brereton Diaz? Nottingham Forest Middlesbrough Sheffield United Huddersfield

The Verdict

Although Blackburn could bolster their promotion hopes by making some late moves in the transfer market, they ought to avoid being dragged into a tussle for Wootton’s signature.

Whilst the forward has provided 47 direct goal contributions in the fifth-tier of English during his career, he has never played in the Championship before.

Taking this into consideration, there is no guarantee that Wootton will be able to adapt to life in a division which is famed for its competitiveness.

Furthermore, when you consider that Blackburn are currently able to call upon the services of Sam Gallagher and Ben Brereton Diaz, Wootton will find it extremely difficult to make inroads on the club’s starting eleven during the remainder of the campaign.