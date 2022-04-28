Blackburn Rovers facing numerous player concerns ahead of Bournemouth clash

Blackburn Rovers manager Tony Mowbray has revealed that attacking duo Sam Gallagher and Ryan Hedges, as well as midfielder Joe Rothwell, are fitness concerns for his side’s clash with Bournemouth on Saturday afternoon.

Gallagher, opened the scoring in Blackburn’s 4-1 win at Preston on Monday night that kept his side’s Championship play-off hopes alive, but was then forced off with just over ten minutes of the game remaining, meaning he is no a doubt for this weekend.

Discussing the striker’s situation after that knock, Mowbray was quoted by Blackburn’s official website as saying: “Sam’s a bit tender, a bit delicate, he won’t be training today but we’ll see if he’s available tomorrow.

“We’ll make a call on Sam. If he doesn’t train tomorrow then he won’t play, but if he can get through the session then we’ll wait and see.”

Both Rothwell – who was heavily linked with a move to Bournemouth in the January transfer window – and Hedges, played the full 90 minutes of that win.

That was just Hedges second start for the club, but it seems that despite completing the full 90 minutes of that game, it seems both he and Rothwell are feeling the effects of that win.

Providing an update on the duo ahead of that clash with the Cherries, Mowbray added: “There are a few knocks in the group. Rothwell’s hamstring’s really tight, Hedges kicked the bottom of someone’s boot and he’s really swollen and won’t be training today.

“We’ll wait and see, Hedges falls into the Gallagher category. There are a few who are touch-and-go.”

Blackburn go into that clash with Bournemouth, knowing they will almost certainly need a win if they are to have a chance of securing a top six spot this season.

The Verdict

This feels like a big concern for those of a Blackburn persuasion.

Monday’s win over Preston was their best performance for quite some time, so you imagine they would have wanted to keep that starting lineup together as much as possible for this game.

However, it seems that may not be possible with injuries continuing to trouble them, something that has been the case for much of this season yet again.

As a result, this may be something of a test of this squad’s strength depth, an attribute any team is going to need if they are to secure a top six spot at this level.