Peterborough United's Kwame Poku is a much-sought after talent in the EFL and Blackburn Rovers are ready to test the waters in January in a bid to bolster their forward line.

That's according to Alan Nixon, who claims that a potential auction could ensue in January as Posh look to get the best price possible for one of their shining attacking lights.

Some contract uncertainty isn't helping Peterborough's quest to retain Poku, and their hand may be forced a little in January as he nears the end of his current deal.

Should he run his deal down and leave on a free, Peterborough will still be entitled to some compensation as he will be under 24 when his contract runs out, so they at least have that to fall back on should no resolution be found in January.

However, the fee they receive for a Bosman transfer will be nominal compared to the fee a sale could generate, and with Posh a renowned selling club, a January deal with Blackburn could well be on the cards.

Blackburn won't be short of competition in the race for Poku's signature

Blackburn are just the latest in a long line of Championship clubs credited with an interest in Poku, who Alan Nixon reports could generate an auction scenario in January.

That's music to the ears of Peterborough, who know the more clubs interested in their player, the bigger fee they're likelier to be able to command, which would again play into the fact that a reoslution is likely to be found sooner rather than later.

West Brom, Sunderland, Watford, Stoke City and Bristol City have all reportedly expressed an interest in the winger, and with no fewer than five of the six clubs mentioned in the Championship top-half, all could be willing to throw money at him to bolster their promotion hopes.

For any deal to go through, it will take some convincing to make Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony sell his prized asset, after he claimed that he has seen data that suggested Peterborough had "50% less chance" of securing promotion to the Championship if they sold Poku.

He also went on to claim that a "£6 million to £7 million" bid in the summer might have made a difference, so that would offer a rough ballpark figure for what fee Posh will be looking for in January.

Poku is one of League One's shining lights

Poku has again lit up League One this season, with only two players registering more than his four assists this term.

Incredibly, his 11 goal involvements this term is by far the best in the league, while the fact he's also played the second-most minutes of anyone in the division is testament to his professionalism both on and off the pitch.

Poku's 24/25 League One stats (Fotmob) Goals 7 Shots 38 Shots on target 17 Chances created 20 Successful dribbles 31 Duels won 81 Touches in opposition box 67

Those stats prove just how tricky Poku is to pin down, and he has certainly proved his stripes in League One enough to suggest he's good enough to make the step-up in quality.

Who he makes that with remains to be seen, but with Peterborough notoriously commanding big fees for the star assets down the years, whoever the highest bidder is will be a lot lighter in the loafers once the deal is complete.