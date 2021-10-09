Blackburn Rovers face battle to keep hold of star man as Champions League club weigh up transfer swoop

Sevilla are keen on Ben Brereton-Diaz and they have earmarked the Blackburn Rovers forward as a top target ahead of next season.

The 22-year-old has enjoyed a remarkable few months, after he played with Chile at Copa America and he has had a fantastic start to the campaign in the Championship, where he has netted ten times in 11 games.

Unfortunately for Blackburn, that means his form has caught the eye, with FLW exclusively revealing in the summer that a host of La Liga clubs were keeping tabs on the attacker, including Sevilla.

And, in a further update, TEAMtalk have stated that the Champions League outfit remain keen on Brereton-Diaz, who they see as the ideal replacement for Youssef En-Nesyri, who is attracting interest himself.

The future of the former Nottingham Forest man is up in the air as he is yet to commit to a new contract at Ewood Park, with his current deal set to expire at the end of the season.

If fresh terms can’t be agreed, it would leave Blackburn in a difficult position going into the January window.

The verdict

This would be a massive move for Brereton-Diaz if it happens, with the player sure to be extremely interested if Sevilla do make contact over a move.

His contract situation means that plenty of clubs will be looking at him as a potential bargain, and his form with Chile has shown he can play at a high level.

So, it’s not looking good for Blackburn in terms of keeping Brereton-Diaz, and it will be interesting to see what happens in the coming months as the forward has some big decisions to make.

