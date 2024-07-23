Highlights Szmodics move could pave the way for Baker deal at Blackburn.

Baker brings experience and creativity to Rovers' midfield.

Signing Baker could help Blackburn build a well-rounded squad for a stronger Championship season.

Blackburn Rovers are reportedly interested in signing Stoke City midfielder Lewis Baker this summer, with Rovers boss John Eustace said to be a big fan of the former Chelsea academy graduate.

Journalist Alan Nixon reported via his Patreon last weekend that any deal for Baker would require funds to be raised first, but with Sammie Szmodics' move to Ipswich Town reportedly moving closer, that would free up those required funds in order for Rovers to add Stoke's experienced EFL playmaker to John Eustace's side.

Rovers are hoping to put a disappointing 2023/24 season behind them, that saw the club finish in 19th place in the Championship, and just three points above the relegation zone.

Szmodics move could set Baker deal into motion

When operating under a tight transfer budget such as Blackburn Rovers are this summer, the desire to sign players often comes with the caveat of being forced to move others on first.

Nixon revealed on Sunday that Rovers do hold a concrete interest in signing Baker from the Potters, with Eustace being a 'big fan' of his, but a deal for the 29-year-old can only be made possible if the club receive a cash injection from a player sale.

That looks to be about to happen too, as Rovers' scoring sensation Szmodics is reportedly on the verge of completing a dream move to the Premier League with Ipswich Town.

Baker's Stoke City career (all comps), per FotMob Season Appearances Goals Assists 23/24 21 3 0 22/23 48 8 5 21/22 21 8 2

It's not yet known if Stoke boss Steven Schumacher would entertain a deal for the former Chelsea academy graduate, but with the former Reading, Leeds and Middlesbrough man out of contract next summer, the Potters may indeed look to cash in on him whilst they still can.

Baker a sensible target for Blackburn this summer

Here, we ask our Football League World writers their verdict on whether Blackburn should complete a move for Baker this summer, and whether he'd be good enough to become a guaranteed starter in Eustace's team at Ewood Park...

James Barker

Blackburn are going to have a lot of work to do this summer, and indeed in future transfer windows, as they look to become a more well-rounded side moving forward under Eustace.

As part of this rebuild, Rovers are going to need to match youthful, exciting signings for the future with experienced and proven commodities, and Baker certainly falls into that category.

Having made over 130 appearances in the Championship, whilst also sampling life in Turkish, German and Dutch football with Trabzonspor, Dusseldorf and Vitesse respectively, Baker would undoubtedly bring valuable knowledge of the game to Ewood Park.

Despite only making 21 appearances in all competitions for Stoke last season as he spent time recovering from knee surgery, the former England youth international could be entering 2024/25 as fresh and as healthy as he's been for some time.

In the two seasons prior to last, Baker posted back-to-back eight-goal seasons from central midfield, whilst also registering five assists in 2022/23.

That creativity from the middle of the park is something that Blackburn have severely lacked in recent times, with John Fleck, Sondre Tronstad and Lewis Travis all being more defensive-minded central midfield players.

Whilst John Buckley has yet to kick on from his impressive breakthrough campaign in 2021/22, whereas Joe Rankin-Costello still hasn't truly found his best position in the Blackburn squad yet either.

Jake Garrett is still only 21 too, and whilst talented, it would be a lot to ask him to become Eustace's full-time creative driving force next season.

Therefore, signing a player such as Baker, who's proven that he can create and score goals from central midfield, would add something that Blackburn don't truly possess at this moment in time, and for that reason alone, he should be a player that they look to sign this summer.

Alfie Burns

This feels like it would be a really sensible deal for Blackburn to do this summer.

The money that Baker would cost wouldn't touch the sides of what Rovers are set to land from the Szmodics exit, and whilst the central midfielder isn't going to be as influential in terms of goals and assists as last season's top goalscorer, he can have a positive impact in his own way.

Baker fell out of favour a touch at Stoke last season - something that is bound to happen when you have a churn of managers like the Potters do. Steven Schumacher might not see him as important as previous coaches did, but you can't get away from the fact that, between 2021 and 2023, he was extremely influential at the bet365 Stadium.

With great passing ability and an eye for the spectacular when it comes to his goals, Baker could be a useful addition in the Rovers engine room as they look to build a squad capable of establishing themselves back in the upper echelons of mid-table in the Championship.

Szmodics was an immense performer last season and without him Rovers would've gone down. However, Eustace's aim has to be building a more rounded squad not reliant on individual brilliance. Signings of Baker's ilk is a step in that direction.