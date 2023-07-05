Blackburn Rovers have already made waves in the transfer market this summer, and they've also taken advantage of the new relaxed rules when it comes to doing deals with foreign players.

The addition of Sondre Tronstad would have been approved anyway regardless of the changes made by The FA, but the signing of CSKA Moscow's Icelandic attacker Arnor Sigurdsson was helped by the changing of the guidelines.

Sigurdsson, who can play through the middle as a striker, as an attacking midfielder but more primarily on the wing, could be seen as a replacement for Ben Brereton Diaz, whose move to Villarreal was confirmed on Tuesday.

Rovers head coach Jon Dahl Tomasson wants more though and he has been linked with a move for one of his own Danish countrymen in the form of Carlo Holse.

According to a report from B.T. in Denmark, Tomasson has set his sights on signing the 24-year-old attacking midfielder/winger from Rosenborg in Norway after he refused to extend his deal there, which expires in December 2024.

Bodø/Glimt - Rosenborg's Eliteserien rivals - want to sign Holse as well, but Rovers are very much in the running for the creative spark from Denmark.

Who is Carlo Holse?

Holse came through the academy ranks at F.C. Copenhagen and made his league debut for the club in 2017 at the age of 18.

After playing 42 times for them and also spending time out on loan at Esbjerg, Holse opted to depart Copenhagen in January 2020 to sign for Norwegian outfit Rosenborg, and despite not starting all the time in his debut season there, he was a creative spark with five goals and five assists in 30 league outings.

Holse continued his good form for Troillongan in the 2021 season by scoring nine times and assisting a further 10 goals from his 36 appearances, with the majority of his appearances coming from the right flank, where he would cut onto his stronger left foot.

His goalscoring decreased in 2022 after netting just six times, but Holse recorded a mammoth 17 assists in all competitions as Rosenborg finished third in the Eliteserien table.

In the current 2023 league season, Holse has scored twice and assisted once in nine league outings, having missed a spell of games through appendicitis.

Would Carlo Holse be a good signing for Blackburn?

It looks as though Rovers are going to be playing in a 4-2-3-1 under Tomasson for the foreseeable future, and Holse would fit in perfectly either on the right hand side where he would cut inside or through the middle as a number 10.

Sammie Szmodics will perhaps lay claim to the latter position going into the 2023-24 season, but the right flank position is one that has room for improvement with Ryan Hedges scoring four times and assisting a further four goals from that area last season.

Hedges flattered to deceive on occasion though, and it's always good for clubs to have two players for every position, which is what would happen if Holse were to sign for Rovers.

A seven-figure fee would probably be required to take Holse to Ewood Park, but he certainly looks attainable for Rovers and it would be an exciting addition to their ranks.