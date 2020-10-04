Blackburn Rovers eyeing transfer move for 29-year-old

Blackburn Rovers are said to be interested in a deal to sign Haitam Aleesami according to Norwegian media outlet Nettavisen..

Aleesami is currently a free-agent after leaving French side Amiens at the end of the 2019/20 season, which brought an end to a one-year spell with the club.

The left-back made 25 appearances for Amiens last season in the French top-flight, as they finished 19th in the table, after the season was brought to an early conclusion after previous off-the-field events had called a halt to fixtures last term.

Blackburn are believed to be keen on signing a left-back as cover for Amari’i Bell, who has been a regular in the Rovers team under the management of Tony Mowbray.

They have often relied on the versatility of the likes of Joe Rankin-Costello or Derrick Williams to cover for Bell in the Blackburn defence.

Blackburn are currently sat sixth in the Championship table after their opening four matches, and will be hoping they can get back to winning ways after a recent goalless draw with Cardiff City.

Rovers are set to return to action after the international break when they take on struggling Nottingham Forest, in a match they’ll be expected to pick up three points from at Ewood Park.

The Verdict:

This seems as though it’s a smart move by Blackburn.

They need additional cover for Bell in defence this season, and it makes sense to find an adequate backup option from the free-agent market.

It’s a cost-free move as well, and if he can adjust to life in the Championship well, then it could prove to be a shrewd bit of business by Rovers.

I don’t expect him to be starting over the likes of Bell anytime soon if he was to sign though.