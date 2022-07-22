Blackburn Rovers eyeing transfer agreement with Liverpool, negotiations taking place

Blackburn Rovers are seeking a move for Liverpool youngster Tyler Morton, according to Alan Nixon.

A loan move is being negotiated between the two clubs, with Morton rated very highly coming through the Reds’ academy system.

He has earned his way into Jurgen Klopp’s first team squad, but it is not expected that he will receive much playing time over the course of the next season.

That has seen the German accept that a temporary exit from Anfield may be the best step in his development.

Blackburn have a recent history of bringing in Liverpool academy products with mixed results.

Harvey Elliot enjoyed a very successful spell two seasons ago as he developed into a first team squad member at Liverpool.

But Leighton Clarkson struggled for playing time and ultimately was recalled by the Premier League club before the campaign was over.

Blackburn do face competition to sign the midfielder, with Oxford United also interested in signing the youngster.

Manager Karl Robinson previously worked as a coach in the Liverpool youth setup and sees Morton as a potential consistent starter in his side.

However, Rovers are intending to move quickly in order to secure a deal, which could see an agreement be reached within the next 24 hours.

The Verdict

The 19-year old is an exciting prospect and would strengthen an area of the team that does need reinforcement.

Blackburn have yet to replace Joe Rothwell, who was a crucial player to the side last season.

With the addition of Callum Brittain being announced earlier this week, coupled with this report, it suggests Blackburn are now moving quickly to improve their squad.

Given the season gets underway in a little over a week, the club will need to move swiftly to bring fresh faces in for the opening game against QPR.