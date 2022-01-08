Blackburn Rovers eyeing swoop for Premier League winger

Blackburn Rovers have made an enquiry to Leeds United about a deal for winger Crysencio Summerville, a report from Football Insider has claimed.

Having joined Leeds from Feyenoord in the summer of 2020, the 20-year-old has impressed considerably for the Elland Road club at youth level.

That has seen the Dutch youth international handed his first five Premier League appearances this season, with the attacker impressing during those outings.

Now it seems as though Summerville could be handed the opportunity of more regular game time, in the second half of this season.

According to this latest update, Blackburn have now made an enquiry about taking Summerville on loan for the remainder of the campaign.

It is thought that Rovers see Summerville as a replacement for another Leeds winger in Ian Poveda, who saw his own loan spell at Ewood Park all but ended by a serious injury suffered in November.

However, Leeds will apparently wait until after their FA Cup clash with West Ham on Sunday, which Summerville is expected to play a part in, before making on decision on a potential temporary exit for the winger.

The Verdict

This could certainly be a good signing for Blackburn if they can make it happen.

Having lost Poveda to injury, Tony Mowbray’s side are short on options out wide at the minute, so the addition of someone such as Summerville would be useful.

Indeed, the quality the 20-year-old has shown could be a big asset for Rovers, as they look to continue their push for promotion during the second half of this season.

But with Leeds themselves having also been hampered by injuries this season, you do wonder whether they may want to keep Summerville around for the time being, to avoid finding themselves short of options going forward.