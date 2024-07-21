Highlights Blackburn Rovers could strengthen with potential signings Lewis Baker and Danny Batth.

John Eustace will need to raise funds to get a deal over the line for Baker.

Batth is an alternative centre-back option, with Rovers struggling to get a deal over the line for Liam Cooper.

Blackburn Rovers seem to be active in the transfer window now, following a slow start to the summer.

As things stand, Jack Barrett is their only senior addition of the summer transfer window thus far, with the ex-Everton man potentially coming in to replace Leopold Wahlstedt.

But they are now looking to outfield players, with Alan Nixon reporting that Rovers are taking a closer look at Stoke City midfielder Lewis Baker and experienced central defender Danny Batth.

Batth is currently a free agent following the end of his time at Norwich City, with the centre-back spending just one season at Carrow Road.

Having joined from Sunderland last summer, he looked set to be a very good addition for the Canaries, but he didn't feature a lot under David Wagner despite shining for the Black Cats during the 2022/23 campaign.

Danny Batth's 2023/24 campaign at Norwich City (All competitions) Appearances 18 Starts 7

At 38, the player may be entering the latter stages of his career now, but he has shown that he can still cut it in the Championship and he could prove to be a very good squad player.

However, with his time at Norwich in mind, he may be hesitant to join a side that may only offer him a limited amount of game time.

Blackburn Rovers could pursue Lewis Baker and Danny Batth deals

Nixon believes Rovers boss John Eustace is "hoping" to get a deal over the line for Stoke midfielder Baker, but he will need to raise funds to sign the midfielder, who has plenty of EFL experience under his belt despite spending a huge chunk of his career at Chelsea.

The player's contract in Staffordshire doesn't expire until next year though, putting the Potters in a position to demand a fee for him.

The possibility of a swap deal hasn't been ruled out, but it remains to be seen whether Stoke boss Steven Schumacher is open to striking that type of deal.

Batth, meanwhile, could be offered a deal, with Blackburn struggling to come to an agreement with Liam Cooper.

Cooper is a free agent after departing Leeds United on the expiration of his contract at Elland Road, giving Eustace's side the opportunity to try and secure his signature.

However, the Lancashire club are struggling to seal a deal for him because of their reluctance to offer him a multi-year deal, so Batth could be a backup option.

Lewis Baker and Danny Batth could be solid signings for Blackburn Rovers

Baker only made 20 league appearances last term, but has been a good asset for a decent chunk of his time in Staffordshire.

Able to contribute in the final third from midfield, he could be a vital addition for Blackburn, and it wouldn't be a surprise if he manages to establish himself as a key figure under Eustace if he joins.

Batth would also be a great short-term addition, but Cooper may be a longer-term option and this is why Rovers may prefer to get a deal for the latter over the line.

Offering a two-year deal wouldn't hurt, especially when considering how talented the ex-Leeds man is.

Batth isn't a bad backup option to have though - and he deserves to stay in the second tier.