Highlights Blackburn Rovers are interested in signing centre-back Jimmy Dunne from QPR before the transfer window closes.

Dunne has been a regular player for QPR and has made over 100 senior appearances for the club in the past two and a half years.

The 26-year-old is into the final year of his current contract at QPR, although the club do have the option to extend that deal by another year.

Blackburn Rovers are interested in a late January move to sign centre-back Jimmy Dunne from QPR.

That's according to a report from Football Insider, who say that the Ewood Park club are searching for defensive reinforcements before the market closes.

Dunne a regular for QPR in recent seasons

Ironically, Dunne began his career with Blackburn's bitter local rivals, Burnley, although he only ever made a handful of appearances for the Clarets.

After several loan spells elsewhere, the defender then left Turf Moor on a permanent basis in the summer of 2021, when he joined QPR for an undisclosed fee.

In the two-and-a-half years since then, the 26-year-old has been a fairly regular presence in he first-team at Loftus Road, making over 100 senior appearances in all competitions.

Jimmy Dunne club career record - stats from Transfermarkt Club Appearances Goals Assists QPR 102 5 1 Barrow 21 2 1 Accrington Stanley 20 0 1 Sunderland 14 1 1 Hearts 14 2 1 Fleetwood Town 11 1 0 Burnley 7 1 0 As of 25th January 2024

However, it now seems as though the Irishman could be on the move once again, in the final days of the current window.

Blackburn eyeing move for Dunne

According to this latest update from Football Insider, Blackburn are now planning to make a move to bring Dunne to Ewood Park, before the window closes on February 1st.

It is thought that Rovers are hopeful to secure the services of the 26-year-old, as they aim to add to their depth in the centre of defence.

As things stand, Dunne is now into the final six months of his contract at Loftus Road, although QPR do have the option to extend that deal by a further 12 months.

Consequently, the Hoops will have some scope to negotiate when it comes to any potential offers that might come in for the 26-year-old between now and the end of the window.

So far this month, Blackburn have made three new signings. Left-back Ben Chrisene and midfielder Yasin Ayari have signed on loan from Aston Villa and Brighton respectively, while young centre-back Connor O'Riordan has joined on a long-term deal from Crewe Alexandra.

Blackburn and QPR both enduring difficult seasons

It has been a tough time for both these clubs recently. Blackburn have won just one of their last ten league games, meaning they are currently 17th in the Championship table, nine points clear of the relegation zone.

QPR meanwhile sit 22nd in the standings, and are three points from safety, with 18 games of the campaign still to be played.

The R's are next in action when they host fellow struggles Huddersfield Town on Sunday afternoon, while Blackburn are focusing on FA Cup issues for now, as they host League Two promotion hopefuls Wrexham in the fourth round on Monday night.

Dunne would be an interesting signing for Blackburn to make

It does feel as though this is a link that will raise a few eyebrows among those of a Blackburn persuasion.

The fact Dunne is a former Burnley man means he is not someone who will have endeared himself to the Ewood Park faithful in the past.

There may also be concerns he is coming in from another team struggling in the Championship, although he would provide some welcome depth following Hill's return to Bournemouth, and the long-term injury suffered by Hayden Carter.

With almost 200 senior appearances under his belt as well, Dunne would offer the sort of experience Blackburn need right now, all of which means this is one they may have to give some considerable thought to in the coming days.