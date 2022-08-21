Blackburn Rovers eyeing new contract agreement with key player

Blackburn Rovers are eyeing a fresh contract agreement with Ben Brereton-Diaz should he remain at Ewood Park beyond the end of the transfer window.

That is according to Alan Nixon via Patreon, who reports that Rovers are ready to offer the Chilean a fresh contract which includes ‘a fixed price on his head’.

Several clubs are interested in signing the 23-year-old this summer, however, none of the interested parties are yet to meet the club’s £15 million valuation of the striker.

Sevilla, Nice and West Ham are name-dropped as interested parties by Nixon, but he insists that Rovers will only sell at a high price, despite Brereton-Diaz’s contract at Ewood Park having just one year remaining.

If none of those clubs stump up the cash, Blackburn’s hope is that a big pay offer will entice the 23-year-old into signing fresh terms at Ewood Park, with Rovers then potentially able to cash in on the player in January, or further down the line.

Brereton-Diaz scored 22 times in 37 Championship outings last campaign and already has two goals in five matches to start the new season.

The Verdict

I’m not quite sure I can see this one happening to be honest.

Sure, you can see Blackburn trying to get Brereton-Diaz tied down to a new deal so that they can cash in on him further down the line, but if you are the player, why would you sign?

If he remains at the club beyond the deadline, the 23-year-old would be free to sign a pre-contract agreement with any club in January and join them on a free transfer next summer.

Signing a new deal at the club would potentially jeopardise a future move, and potentially mean a less lucrative contract for himself next summer, too.

As such, whilst Blackburn may want him to sign a new deal, it is one you think they may struggle to get over the line, if indeed Brereton-Diaz does remain at the club beyond the transfer deadline.