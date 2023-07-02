Hoping to put the disappointment of missing out on the play-offs behind them as they head into the new campaign, it promises to be an intriguing season at Blackburn Rovers.

The club are certainly wasting no time when it comes to recruitment, with three players already through the door this summer.

Indeed, Sondre Tronstad and Niall Ennis have signed on free transfers from Vitesse Arnhem and Plymouth respectively, whilst Arnor Sigurdsson has joined on loan from CSKA Moscow.

What is the latest Blackburn Rovers transfer news?

The club are now said to be eyeing yet another addition, with Sunderland's Danny Batth a player that Rovers are reportedly keen on.

That is according to a Patreon report by Alan Nixon, who reports that Rovers are keen to snap the defender up on a free transfer.

Nixon claims that Sunderland, though, can keep hold of Batth if they can sort out a new one-year deal for the experienced defender.

In that scenario, it is said that Blackburn would not be willing to pay a fee for him.

Who is Danny Batth?

When it comes to players with EFL experience, it will be a struggle to find many with much more experience than Danny Batth.

At this stage of his career, Batth has played 300 matches at Championship level, and a further 126 at League One level, too.

Those matches have been played for some big clubs, too, with Batth having turned out for the likes of Wolves, Stoke, and Sheffield Wednesday.

Batth was also a part of Wolves' Championship title-winning campaigns in League One in 2013/14 and the Championship in 2017/18.

How long is left on Danny Batth's contract at Sunderland?

That is because Danny Batth's current deal at Sunderland expires, or expired, this summer.

The 32-year-old joined the club back in January 2022.

Would Danny Batth be a good signing for Blackburn Rovers?

This depends on a lot of circumstances that are yet to unfold.

On a free transfer, if Batth does not agree fresh terms with Sunderland, it could well be a shrewd pick up for Rovers.

Last season, they had an experienced man at the back and in the changing room in Daniel Ayala, but with him exiting this summer, there is definitely a leadership and experienced void to be filled.

Batth could certainly do that, although, I would not expect him to feature as often as Ayala did last year were he to sign.

It will be fascinating to see how this saga unfolds in the coming days and weeks.