Championship outfit Blackburn Rovers could snap up Plymouth Argyle forward Niall Ennis this summer.

That is according to Alan Nixon via Patreon, who reports that Rovers, along with fellow Championship side Swansea City, are leading the race to land the 24-year-old.

Despite performing well at Plymouth this past season, scoring 14 goals and registering seven assists in all competitions, Ennis is out of contract at Home Park this summer, meaning he could be available on a free transfer.

Nixon reports that Plymouth have offered him a new deal ahead of their return to the second tier, but that the two established Championship sides above could offer a bigger, better contract.

With the Blackburn links in mind, we asked three of our FLW writers for their thoughts on whether Ennis would be a good addition at Ewood Park.

Declan Harte

Ennis performed well in League One, contributing 12 goals and five assists as Plymouth steamrolled their way to Championship promotion.

As a free agent, he is an enticing potential addition to the squad as he would provide good attacking depth to the team.

Blackburn are in need of reinforcements up top and Ennis could be an ideal solution given the relatively low cost it should take to complete a deal.

The 24-year-old is ready to take on the second division, and a role in Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side could be quite appealing, if the Dane remains in charge for next season.

If Ennis opts to leave Plymouth, then Blackburn could be a good next destination for him in his career.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

Having helped get them promoted, it would be a shame to see Niall Ennis leave Plymouth.

However, if there are bigger and better contracts out there, who can blame him for showing ambition?

If he does move on, Blackburn could be a good destination for him.

The club are set to lose Ben Brereton-Diaz this summer, and need to bring in players capable of scoring goals to replace him.

Ennis is certainly that, albeit untested at Championship level.

That is perhaps the only doubt you have about this deal, but on a free transfer, he is well worth a punt for Jon Dahl Tomasson and Rovers.

If Rovers act quickly, they may have the edge over Swansea, too, as the Welsh club look to be without a manager with doubts emerging over Russell Martin's future.

Josh Cole

When you consider that Blackburn will clearly need to bolster their attacking options following the impending departures of Ben Brereton Diaz and Bradley Dack, it is hardly a surprise that they are already being linked with players.

While Ennis may take some time to adjust to life in the Championship having never featured at this level before, he is currently playing the best football of his career, and thus signing him on a free transfer is surely a no-brainer for Blackburn.

The 24-year-old helped Plymouth achieve promotion by providing 18 direct goal contributions in League One, and certainly possesses the talent required to compete at a higher level.

By learning from the guidance of Jon Dahl Tomasson, there is every chance that Ennis will improve significantly as a player, and have a positive impact on Blackburn’s fortunes next season.