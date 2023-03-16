This article is part of Football League World's 'The Verdict' series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Blackburn Rovers are keeping tabs on Wycombe Wanderers midfielder Lewis Wing, it has emerged.

According to our recent Football League World exclusive, Jon Dahl Tomasson's play-off chasing side are one of six Championship sides currently doing so.

Along with Rovers, Sunderland, Coventry City, Preston North End, Reading and Rotherham United are all keen, too.

With the Blackburn links in mind, we asked three of our FLW writers for their thoughts on Wing potentially heading to Ewood Park this summer.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

I think whether or not this is a good signing for Rovers all depends on what division the club are in next season.

At the moment, they are looking good for a play-off place and that could result in promotion to the Premier League.

In that eventuality, you'd clearly hope they would be setting their sights on higher quality players, but at Championship level, Lewis Wing could be a decent addition.

It's clear this season that he's capable of adding goals from midfield, with eight strikes and four assists to his name in 34 League One appearances this campaign.

With Bradley Dack's future still undecided, it makes sense for Rovers to be considering other midfield options that can contribute in an attacking sense.

Josh Cole

This could prove to be a shrewd bit of business by Blackburn if they are able to get a deal over the line for Wing in the summer transfer window.

During his most recent spell in the Championship, the midfielder produced a number of impressive displays for Rotherham United.

As well as providing four direct goal contributions for the Millers in this loan spell, Wing also made 2.7 tackles and 1.1 clearances per game as he recorded an average WhoScored match rating of 7.11.

If Blackburn miss out on promotion to the Premier League later this year, Wing would be a good addition to their squad as he has shown in the past that he is more than capable of competing at this level.

Marcus Ally

I think this is all a bit premature to be honest in regards to Lewis Wing.

Wycombe was a very smart choice of move from him and Middlesbrough last January to find the game-time needed to develop, but he still feels more like a top level League One midfielder than a reliable Championship one.

Especially given the area of the table that Blackburn have been operating in for the last two seasons.

The 27-year-old has always been able to chip in with goals from midfield, the issue holding him back at Boro was the other sides of his game and that seemed to be a similar issue at Sheffield Wednesday last season.

If Wing is to become a regular starter in the second tier next season, for my money it will either be with Wycombe or for a bottom half team.