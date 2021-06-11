Blackburn Rovers eyeing fresh move for Premier League defender

Blackburn Rovers are reportedly eyeing a move for Manchester City defender Taylor Harwood-Beliss, according to LancsLive.

The 19-year-old spent the 2020/21 season on loan with Tony Mowbray’s side, and has clearly made a good impression at Ewood Park.

It remains to be seen as to what the future holds for Harwood-Bellis at Manchester City though, with it being likely that he’ll struggle for consistent game time in their first-team squad.

Pep Guardiola already has much stronger options available to him, with the likes fo John Stones, Aymeric Laporte and Ruben Dias being just some of the players ahead of the youngster in the pecking order at the Etihad Stadium.

Blackburn finished 15th in the Championship last term, in what was a frustrating season on the whole for the Lancashire-based side.

Mowbray is clearly keen to add to his squad during the summer transfer window, as they look to challenge for a play-off spot in the Championship next season.

Harwood-Bellis is one of his transfer targets it seems, and it’ll be interesting to see what the next few weeks hold for his future, with the defender being out of contract with Manchester City in the summer of 2024.

The Verdict:

This doesn’t surprise me at all.

I was really impressed with the performances of Harwood-Bellis for Blackburn during the 2020/21 season, and I think he would certainly add quality to their defensive options heading into the new league campaign.

He’s still got a point to prove at this level given that he’s early into his senior career, and it’s a smart move by Blackburn to target him early into the summer transfer window.

You would imagine that the Manchester City youngster will be tempted by a return to Ewood Park in the near future, as he’s unlikely to find regular game time with Pep Guardiola’s side anytime soon.

This is a move that is likely to work for all parties involved.