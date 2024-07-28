Blackburn Rovers could be set to reinvest Sammie Szmodics funds on a triple swoop for Birmingham City winger Siriki Dembele, AFC Bournemouth defender James Hill, and RWD Moelenbeek striker Makhtar Gueye.

That's according to journalist Alan Nixon via Patreon, as Rovers could be set to make some key additions ahead of the 2024/25 Championship season.

Nixon states that Blackburn could be in line to receive over £12 million should Ipswich Town return for Szmodics, and that they would like to make permanent moves for Gueye and Dembele, with Hill being a possible loan target once more following his stint at Ewood Park last season.

Gueye only moved to the Belgian side last year, but after his relegation to the second tier with Molenbeek last season, he could be available at the right price for Blackburn this summer, according to Nixon.

Dembele meanwhile also suffered a relegation with Birmingham to League One, but Rovers are keen to offer him an immediate return to the Championship, having wanted him under previous managements.

More to follow...