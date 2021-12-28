Blackburn Rovers eye double transfer swoop

Blackburn Rovers are said to be keen on striking pre-contract agreements with both John Souttar and Ryan Hedges next month, as per a recent report by the Lancashire Telegraph.

The same publication highlighted that the Lancashire side were targeting players in Scotland as far back as November and it now appears that Tony Mowbray’s men have stepped up their attempts to convince the aforementioned duo to move to south of the border.

Souttar is a player that is of interest to many Sky Bet Championship clubs and is set to see his contract with Hearts come to an end next summer, meaning that Rovers could well agree a deal with the centre back next month in order for him to move to Ewood Park at the end of the season.

Rovers are also working on a similar pre-contract agreement for Hedges, with the Aberdeen winger having been on their radar since as far back as last summer, when they had an offer knocked back by the Dons.

Both of the approaches have been aided by Blackburn’s head of recruitment, John Park, who has a broad knowledge of the players who ply their trade in Scotland.

The Verdict

This is a great move for Blackburn to be making as they now have a great chance of acquiring two players on the cheap that could make a hell of a difference for them moving into next year.

Souttar could arguably be a ready made replacement for Darragh Lenihan, whilst Hedges will only add to the talented front line that Rovers already possess.

The club have been forced to think outside the box when it comes to transfers and this is a great indication that bringing in Park was an excellent decision.

It will now be hoped that some agreements can be struck with these players and come of the existing members of the squad.