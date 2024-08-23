In the end, it always felt as though Sammie Szmodics' departure from Blackburn Rovers in this summer's transfer window was going to be an inevitability.

Having won the Championship Golden Boot with 27 league goals to save the club from relegation, he was always going to attract attention from Premier League sides.

At 28-years-old, this was perhaps also his best opportunity to get a go in the top-flight, and he made no secret of the fact he would like to explore such a move, should the right offer come in.

As a result, nobody of a Blackburn Rovers persuasion could really begrudge him his move to Ipswich Town for a reported £9million last week.

Even so, there will still have been concerns around Ewood Park, about the challenge of replacing the 28-year-old, who they relied on so heavily for goals during the 2023/24 campaign.

So far though, the signs have at least been positive in that respect, when it comes to those brought into Blackburn to fill the void left by Szmodics.

Strong starts in England for Yuki Ohashi and Makhtar Gueye

Since the start of the summer transfer window, Rovers have already brought in two eye-catching new attackers, in the wake of the departures of both Szmodics, and Sam Gallagher.

Senegalese striker Makhtar Gueye has joined from Belgian side RWD Molenbeek, while Yuki Ohashi has arrived from Sanfrecce Hiroshima in his native Japan.

Both have firmly become fan favourites almost immediately, with both making useful contributions in front of goal, that have helped Blackburn to an encouraging start to the campaign.

Gueye already has a goal and an assist to his name, and has put himself about in a way that has given opposition defences plenty to deal with.

Meanwhile, Ohashi recently became the first player since 1952 to score in his first three appearances for the club.

But while all that has already given Blackburn fans something to be optimistic about in attack despite losing Szmodics, there is still one dilemma around the pair that Eustace needs to solve.

Attacking duo can be a dangerous combination for Blackburn

While both players have been heavily involved since arriving at Ewood Park, they are yet to really see much action as a combination.

In the two league games Rovers have played so far this season, the pair are yet to play together, with Ohashi coming off the bench to replace Gueye.

As a result, the only time they have played together so far, is when the latter came off the bench for final half an hour of Blackburn's 6-1 thrashing of Stockport County in the Carabao Cup.

Given the respective attributes the two players have shown since they arrived in Lancashire, that is something that surely needs to change.

Between them, the pair have shown everything that Rovers might want from an attacking duo.

While Gueye is still yet to get going in front of goal, and has missed some chances, in every other sense he has offered Blackburn everything they might want from him.

His hold-up play has been excellent, making full use of physicality to hold off defenders and create openings in an opposition's backline.

Makhtar Gueye 2024/25 Championship stats for Blackburn Rovers - from SofaScore Appearances 2 Goals 0 Shots per Game 2 Shots on Target per Game 1 Assists 1 Pass Success Rate 73% Balls Recovered per Game 2 Possession Won per Game 1 Aerial Duel Success Rate 59% As of 22nd August 2024

Meanwhile, he also showed with an excellent assist for Ryan Hedges' opening goal in last weekend's 2-2 draw at Norwich City that he has the passing ability to back that up too.

Ohashi meanwhile, already looks a proven finisher, with all three of his goals for the club being excellently taken.

He has already scored via a perfectly weighted chip as well as glancing and diving headers, showing his range of finishing.

Beyond that, his movement to get into the right positions to finish those chances off has also caught the attention of many, with Ohashi doing brilliantly to put himself in the right place at the right time.

As a result, having the Japanese forward on the pitch with Gueye in the Championship, rather than replacing him from the bench, it ought to be a major boost for Blackburn.

Ohashi's movement means he would surely be best suited to getting in the positions to pick up possession from the openings being created by his fellow summer signing.

From there, the way he has taken his goals so far, means you could be sure he would have plenty of opportunities to add to his tally, especially with how often Gueye could create those chances.

So while Eustace has seemingly preferred not to have the pair together on the pitch up until now, changing that stance, surely gives Blackburn Rovers the best chance to get the most out of those they have brought in to replace Szmodics.