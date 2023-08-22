Blackburn Rovers haven't had the most ideal of summer transfer windows, with issues relating to their owners the Venkys and their funding of the club meaning that head coach Jon Dahl Tomasson has been a frustrated man.

Rovers got some business done in June with the additions of Niall Ennis, Arnor Sigurdsson and Sondre Tronstad, but then it all went quiet as Tomasson voiced his frustration about the lack of clarity he was getting from above when it came to the budget he had.

The sales of Ash Phillips and Thomas Kaminski to Tottenham and Luton Town respectively though have raised funds for the Dane and director of football Gregg Broughton to spend, with Sweden international goalkeeper Leopold Wahlstedt arriving, but other positions now need to be strengthened - namely up-front and in defence.

Blackburn are lacking depth in multiple positions and they are also lacking experience too, with a very young squad at Tomasson's disposal for the 2032-24 season.

Rovers have wanted Sunderland's well-travelled centre-back Danny Batth all summer as a replacement for the outgoing Daniel Ayala, but a deal is yet to be done and it looked as though a move had stalled.

Queens Park Rangers had come in with interest earlier in August for the 32-year-old, according to Alan Nixon, but the Hoops have seemingly not followed up their interest, whilst Tomasson has been desperate to land the veteran and Nixon claimed he was set to argue his case to the Venkys to get his signature sealed.

What is the latest on Blackburn's interest in Danny Batth?

Now though, it looks as though Blackburn are closer to landing Batth with a week and a half of the transfer window to go as per another update from Nixon.

He has reported via Patreon that Blackburn have now made an official approach to Sunderland to try and sign Batth, and with the defender out of favour under Tony Mowbray despite playing 42 times last season, it looks as though a deal could be struck once and for all.

Nixon has suggested that Sunderland may let Batth go on a free transfer to get his wages off the books, which would open the door for more incoming deals at the Stadium of Light, whilst Rovers are set to put a two-year contract on the table for Batth.

And it would suggest that Blackburn are now close to landing one of their top targets this summer as Sunderland look likely to approve of an exit for one of last year's star players.

What is Danny Batth's current situation at Sunderland?

When arriving at Sunderland in January 2022, Batth signed a one-and-a-half year contract at the Stadium of Light but there was an optional extension in there which the Black Cats could have triggered at any time.

And they chose to do so earlier on in 2023 when Batth was in a great run of form, with his performances of course leading to him winning the Player of the Year award on Wearside.

The situation has changed at the Stadium of Light though, with Mowbray preferring a partnership of Dan Ballard and Luke O'Nien with Nectarios Triantis, Aji Alese and Jenson Seelt in reserve.

And with the hierarchy wanting a younger squad, the elder statesmen such as Batth and Alex Pritchard look set to depart in order to save wages and for the club to go in a different direction.