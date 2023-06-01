Blackburn Rovers are close to agreeing a new contract with Joe Rankin-Costello, according to a report from the Lancashire Telegraph.

While Rankin-Costello's current deal with Rovers runs until the summer of 2024, the Championship side have an option to extend his stay for another 12 months.

The 23-year-old is said to be keen on signing a fresh long-term agreement at Ewood Park.

How did Joe Rankin-Costello fare for Blackburn Rovers last season?

During the previous campaign, Rankin-Costello managed to force his way into the side after initially struggling to make inroads on the club's starting eleven.

Rankin-Costello started in 22 of the club's final 23 league fixtures as Rovers narrowly missed out on securing a place in the play-offs.

On the final day of the regular term, the Blackburn academy graduate helped his side secure a 4-3 win over Millwall by scoring a goal, and providing an assist in this fixture.

Blackburn will be hoping to launch another push for a top-six finish with Rankin-Costello in their team later this year.

Rovers have already made some changes to their squad ahead of the upcoming transfer window.

As well as parting ways with Bradley Dack, Daniel Ayala, Ben Brereton Diaz and Dan Butterworth, Blackburn recently swooped for Niall Ennis.

Ennis is set to officially join Rovers when his deal at Plymouth Argyle expires, as he signed a four-year contract last week.

Blackburn possess the option to further Ennis' stay at Ewood Park for another 12 months.

Is getting Rankin-Costello to sign a new deal a wise move by Blackburn?

While Rankin-Costello's future at Blackburn was not under threat due to his current contract status, it is hardly a surprise that the club are pushing for him to sign a fresh agreement.

By tying the versatile player down to a new deal, Rovers will be able to deter any potential interest from elsewhere this summer.

It is hardly a surprise that Blackburn have taken this particular approach when you factor in the standard of Rankin-Costello's performances during the closing stages of the season.

Particularly impressive against Huddersfield Town and Millwall, Rankin-Costello managed to record WhoScored match ratings of 7.86 and 7.89 in these respective fixtures.

By building on these displays over the course of the 2023/24 campaign, the full-back could go on to play a major role for Blackburn who will be aiming to achieve a great deal of success in the Championship with Tomasson at the helm.