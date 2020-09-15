Blackburn Rovers edge closer to transfer breakthrough

Blackburn Rovers have returned to Daniel Ayala with an improved offer, with Alan Nixon reporting that a deal for the free agent should get done.

Ayala has been a free agent since leaving Middlesbrough earlier in the summer, with Blackburn hot on his heels. After failing to lure him to Ewood Park earlier in the window, it now appears that Tony Mowbray is close to landing his man.

Alan Nixon is reporting on Twitter that Rovers have returned with an improved offer for Ayala, which has put a deal on the horizon.

He claims that a deal should get done, with a three-year deal on the table for the 29-year-old.

Blackburn. Sounds like a better offer made to Ayala than last time too. That should get done. Three years 😳😳 — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) September 15, 2020

Ayala had been with Middlesbrough since 2013, but ended a long stint in the North East earlier in the summer.

He managed 25 appearances in the Championship last season for the Teessiders, scoring two goals. However, he didn’t feature after New Year’s Day and then left Boro during the run-in.

For Blackburn, they began the Championship season on Saturday, losing 3-2 to AFC Bournemouth.

The Verdict

This is a deal that Mowbray has clearly been keen to do and he’s going to be delighted that a deal for Ayala is on the horizon.

The defender offers a wealth of experience and he’s well worth a three year deal, if Nixon’s report is accurate.

Blackburn’s defence needs work and this is a step in the right direction.

