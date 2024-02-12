Highlights Blackburn Rovers have parted company with manager Jon Dahl Tomasson, who left by mutual consent despite having 18 months left on his contract.

Rovers have faced difficulties off the field, with a failed signing and a rejected appeal adding to their troubles.

Former Birmingham City head coach John Eustace has been appointed as Tomasson's replacement, overseeing a much-needed victory in his first game.

Blackburn Rovers parted company with Jon Dahl Tomasson on Friday evening, welcoming former Birmingham City head coach John Eustace to Ewood Park.

The Lancashire club officially announced that the Dane, who joined the club in June 2022, had left by mutual consent despite having 18 months left on his current contract following a week of speculation.

It has been a difficult few weeks for Rovers off the field, largely down to the failed signing of Duncan McGuire on deadline day, with Blackburn's appeal against the decision rejected.

Eustace, who left St. Andrew's in October, watched in the stands on Saturday afternoon as first-team coaches Damien Johnson and David Lowe oversaw their much-needed victory over Stoke City.

Jon Dahl Tomasson's Blackburn exit

Following Tomasson's departure from the football club, journalist Alan Nixon revealed via his Patreon that the Dane could be in a swift return to management with the Swedish national team, something that would make sense considering the finer details of organising his exit last week.

It's been a turbulent couple of weeks for Rovers and their now departed boss, with their January transfer window turning into a nightmare when they signed all the required documents to get a deal for American forward McGuire over the line, but they clicked save instead of submitting the documents to the EFL, and the transfer fell through, as per The Athletic.

It was all too similar to the transfer saga involving the signing of Nottingham Forest midfielder Lewis O'Brien, who was unable to complete a loan move to the club due to the required paperwork not being sent over in time.

But it's not just the off-field antics that have put the Lancashire club into turmoil, with performances on the pitch seeing them plummet down the table and looking nervously towards the relegation zone.

It's been a dramatic drop-off from Rover's form at the start of the campaign, with Tomasson's side sitting in seventh and two points off the top six on 29 November, but have won just twice in the Championship since - their latest coming on Saturday after Eustace's arrival was announced.

The victory over Steven Schumacher's side does further the gap to the relegation zone, but they will know they are not clear just yet.

Tomasson, who was appointed by Blackburn having won two Swedish league titles with Malmö, said following their defeat by Queens Park Rangers that the club was in "a very serious situation" when asked whether they were in a crisis.

His exit comes after he did not complete his pre-match media commitments ahead of their defeat by the R's, which was said to be a club decision.

Jon Dahl Tomasson might get another Championship job

There is no doubt the job that Tomasson has done at the club has been outstanding, and you only have to look to last season to see the credentials he has as a manager.

He guided Rovers to a seventh-placed finish in the Championship, just missing out on the play-off places on goal difference, but many were optimistic for this season to go one better.

However, the Dane was not helped by the loss of top scorer Ben Brereton Diaz on a free transfer to Villarreal ahead of this campaign, while also losing Thomas Kaminski and Ashley Phillips, with those brought into Ewood Park failing to deliver that similar impact despite showing promise in glimpses throughout this term.

Tomasson has shown that, with limited resources, he is able to achieve great results, although this season the off-field noise certainly has not helped his cause.

Before his arrival, the club were linked with Daniel Farke, Carlos Carvalhal, Gareth Ainsworth, Michael Beale and Duncan Ferguson, but chose to go with an unproven manager at this level, but had obtained great success with Malmö in the Champions League and domestic competitions.

The Venky's took a risk when appointing Tomasson as their new head coach, but they may also regret not properly backing the Dane who proved he could achieve results when he had the resources at his disposal. While Eustace's imminent arrival is a huge coup for the club given their current predicament, you feel for Tomasson when many of the issues around the club aren't directly his fault.

Tomasson will certainly be a fantastic addition for anyone in search of a new manager, and with proven Championship experience, could return to the division in the near future should the right opportunity arise.