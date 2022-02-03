Blackburn Rovers duo look set to miss out on Swansea City trip

Blackburn Rovers manager Tony Mowbray has revealed that left-back Tayo Edun and striker Sam Gallagher both look set to miss the club’s clash with Swansea on Saturday.

Edun has recently been filling in for the already injured Harry Pickering on the left-hand side of Blackburn’s defence, but now has issues of his own.

The 23-year-old was forced off in the first half of Blackburn’s goalless draw with Luton last Saturday with an ankle problem, with looks set to keep him out of the trip to Wales.

Providing an update on Edun’s fitness, Mowbray was quoted by Blackburn’s official Twitter page as saying: “Tayo had a scan, he won’t be available to us this weekend, which is a blow to us on the back of Harry Pickering’s injury, of course.”

Gallagher meanwhile was withdrawn in the second half of that stalemate with Kenilworth Road with concussion, and it seems the after effects of that could keep him out of the meeting with Swansea as well.

Explaining the situation with regards to the striker, Mowbray went on to add: “I don’t want to give estimations of what it is until we know, but it’s pretty likely he won’t make it this weekend. It’s a blow as he’s in decent form, but we’ll get on with it and make the best of what got.”

“It’s similar to the injury he suffered at Nottingham Forest last season, a heavy bang in his chest. Coughing up blood is not what you want see. We’re doing checks, make sure his ribs are ok, lungs are ok. It’s best to not risk him until we know.”

Blackburn go into that game with Russell Martin’s side second in the Championship table, one point clear of third-placed Bournemouth, but having played a game more.

The Verdict

These do feel like a couple of significant blows for Blackburn heading into this game.

Edun has been a solid replacement for Pickering in the past few weeks, so he will be disappointed not to stake a claim for that spot again on Saturday.

Indeed, with Pickering and Edun now both out, the loan signing of Wolves’ Ryan Giles – who can fill that left wing back role – will be a big relief for those of a Blackburn persuasion.

Upfront, Sam Gallagher will also be a miss after leading the line well while Ben Brereton Diaz has been on international duty with Chile, and Rovers will have to hope the 22-year-old is now ready to return to club action, after some challenging exploits in South America.