Blackburn Rovers duo in line to return from injury in Stoke City clash

Blackburn Rovers head coach Jon Dahl Tomasson has confirmed that attacker Ryan Hedges and centre back Hayden Carter are both available for his side’s match with Stoke City on Saturday afternoon.

Having started the season strongly with three assists in Rovers’ opening two games, Hedges has missed his side’s last two outings with a fitness issue.

Carter meanwhile, has yet to make an appearance for the club this season, having picked up a hamstring issue over the course of the summer.

However, both players are now back in contention for selection, as Rovers prepare to host Stoke at Ewood Park this weekend, although whether they are able to start that game could be a different matter.

Providing an update on the duo ahead of that game, Tomasson was quoted by the club’s official website as saying: “We have a couple of doubts but the good news is that Hayden Carter is back. If you’ve been out for four weeks then it might be difficult to start.

“Ryan’s fine, he’s fit. I’m normally a great talker when it comes to these things but I don’t want to say too much at this stage.

“We need to wait on the medical assessments for me to give a good answer regarding how the group is.”

Rovers go into that game fourth in the Championship table, with three wins at the start of the season having been followed by back to back away defeats in their five league games so far.

The Verdict

This will no doubt be a big relief for those of a Blackburn persuasion.

Tomasson does not have the biggest squad to call upon at the moment amid those injury, and a wait for new signings, so to have any options back is a boost.

Central defence is one area that has been a big issue for Blackburn recently in terms of a lack of options, so the return of Carter in particular is a major lift for the club.

Hedges’ creativity could be important too if he can reproduce what he did in the early part of the season, as Rovers look to go into the final week of the transfer window on something of a high.