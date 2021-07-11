Blackburn Rovers duo attracting EFL transfer attention

Doncaster Rovers are keen on doing a double loan deal for Blackburn pair Connor McBride and Aynsley Pears.

BLACKBURN. Young striker Conor McBride and keeper Aynsley Pears wanted by DONCASTER on loan. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) July 11, 2021

The latter joined the Lancashire outfit last year as a backup keeper and he has struggled for regular game time since, as was expected. Therefore, the chance to secure a move away to get minutes may appeal.

And, Pears will have that opportunity, as Sun reporter Alan Nixon has revealed that Doncaster want the stopper, along with striker McBride.

The 20-year-old, who is a striker, has also failed to get game time under Tony Mowbray, with the youngster showing his talents last season with the development side at Ewood Park.

He was hugely impressive too, scoring 12 goals and registering six assists in just 17 games, which saw him earn a nomination for the Premier League 2 Player of the Year.

So, the next step in his development could be to get first-team football in the Football League and Richie Wellens appears willing to give him that chance.

It remains to be seen if there will be further competition for the pair if Blackburn are ready to sanction the moves.

The verdict

This would appear to be a deal that suits all parties. Firstly, the duo aren’t going to play regularly at Blackburn, so they would benefit more from playing in League One.

From Doncaster’s perspective, they need to strengthen the squad and these two would undoubtedly improve the squad. Pears is a reliable keeper who has the potential to play at a high level.

Meanwhile, McBride is a very exciting prospect and after his performances for the U23s, he could turn out to be a shrewd addition on loan.

