Blackburn Rovers may well need to be active in terms of their business during the January transfer window.

While Jon Dahl Tomasson's side have shown the potential to challenge for a place in the Championship play-offs this season, they have been hindered by a combination of injuries and lack of squad depth.

They didn't make as many moves in the summer as the manager and likely the fans would have liked.

Blackburn Rovers - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Leopold Wahlstedt Odd Permanent Sondre Tronstad Vitesse Permanent Niall Ennis Plymouth Argyle Permanent Semir Telalovic Borussia Monchengladbach Permanent Arnor Sigurdsson CSKA Moscow Loan James Hill AFC Bournemouth Loan Andy Moran Brighton Loan

As a result, they will have to get things right when it comes to the upcoming window - both in terms of recruitment and retaining some of their current key players.

So with that in mind, we've taken a look at Blackburn Rovers' realistic dream starting XI for once the January transfer window has closed, right here.

Goalkeeper: Leo Wahlstedt

Since taking over from the injured Aynsley Pears back in October, summer signing Walhstedt has, despite one or two nervy moments, done enough to suggest that he deserves to retain a starting spot between the posts for the time being.

Right-Back: Callum Brittain

Brittain has performed well in a range of positions already this season for Blackburn, but it is in his natural right-back role where he has really stood out, and the club will hope they have the options available in other areas, to allow him to do that job once more.

Centre Back: James Hill

Bournemouth loanee Hill has been another of Blackburn's best and most consistent performers this season, particularly in his natural centre-back position, and Rovers will be desperate to avoid the possibility of him being recalled by his parent club in January.

Centre Back: Dominic Hyam

Rovers' most senior central defensive option, Hyam remains a hugely reliable presence in the backline and one they have missed during his recent absence through injury so having him back by this point will be a major boost.

Left-Back: Harry Pickering

Having signed a new contract at Ewood Park until the summer of 2027 earlier this week, Pickering looks well set to be a starter for Rovers for some time to come, although their lack of a senior alternative means they may still want to add some depth at left-back in January.

Centre Midfield: Sondre Tronstad

After a somewhat quiet start to life at Blackburn following his summer move from Vitesse, Tronstad has emerged into a key figure for Tomasson's side, providing a much-needed physical presence and defensive screen in the centre of the park.

Centre Midfield: Adam Wharton

Although Wharton has often been linked with a big money move to the Premier League, his contract situation means Blackburn are under no pressure to sell the teenager, so keeping around a player with such clear ability at this level for the rest of the season could be a major boost.

Left-Wing: Tyrhys Dolan

Dolan was looking back to his best before his recent injury, so Rovers will no doubt want him back in their lineup around Feburary, not least because it would make it more likely they have agreed a new contract with the winger, which would provide a big lift given his undoubted talent.

Attacking Midfield: Sam Szmodics

Szmodics is another to have enjoyed a standout season so far for Blackburn as their top scorer, which, combined with the fact has just extended his contract at the club, means he is an obvious starter for Tomasson's side when fit and available.

Right-Wing: Derry Scherhant

Blackburn are reportedly planning a January move for Hertha Berlin winger Scherhant after having loan bids knocked back in the summer. With this position one they are seemingly still keen to strengthen, and other Championship clubs interested, completing this signing could be a big coup.

Centre Forward: Devante Cole

Blackburn's centre-forwards have yet to really fire this season, so another may be needed. Cole has been prolific for Barnsley since the start of last term and could be affordable as he enters the final months of his contract. The history of his father - Andy Cole - at Ewood Park could help a pursuit too.