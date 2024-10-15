Blackburn Rovers avoided relegation to League One by just three points last season, and largely had the efforts of former talisman Sammie Szmodics to thank, as the Ireland international won the Championship golden boot by scoring 27 goals.

Szmodics left Ewood Park in the summer to join Premier League newboys Ipswich Town, but despite his exit, Rovers have enjoyed a solid start to the second tier campaign so far, and sit eighth in the Championship table, having played nine games.

The current campaign marks a season which will likely turn out to be Rovers boss John Eustace's first full term in charge of the Lancashire outfit.

And while the Ewood Park faithful will be familiar with the positive performances of centre-back Dom Hyam, who joined Blackburn from Coventry City in 2022, the 28-year-old leads the way among the Rovers squad in a key passing statistic.

Hyam is the most accurate passer in the Rovers squad

According to FotMob, Hyam completes an average of 54.3 accurate passes per 90 minutes, which is more than any of his teammates.

In fact, the former Coventry man is currently the only Rovers player who completes over 50 accurate passes per match, while his closest rival in this statistic, fellow centre-half Danny Batth, boasts an average of 48.1 accurate passer per 90.

Impressively, as well as performing exceptionally well when Eustace's side are in possession, Hyam is also one of Rovers' best defenders when the Lancashire outfit are on the back foot, and has won 100% of tackles he has attempted, as well as 46 duels and 34 aerial duels, as per FotMob.

Dom Hyam 2024/25 Championship stats Appearances 9 Starts 9 Tackles won 8 Tackles won % 100 Duels won 46 Duels won % 67.6 Aerial duels won 34 Aerial duels won % 66.7 Pass accuracy % 83.6 Accurate passes per 90 54.3 Goals 0

But despite Hyam's successful passing exploits, Blackburn maintain an average possession of just 48.9%, and sit 13th in the charts for this particular Championship statistic, according to FotMob.

Hyam has continued a regular trend

Eustace is undeniably getting the best out of a Rovers squad who narrowly avoided relegation last term, and have largely looked like genuine play-off contenders this term.

But perhaps the Blackburn boss should not be given too much credit for Hyam's impressive passing stats, as the centre-back has been one of the Lancashire outfit's best players when in possession ever since his arrival from Coventry just over two years ago.

In fact, last season, Hyam completed 58.8 accurate passes per 90, which was more than five passes per match better than any of his teammates, as Hayden Carter, who sat second place in that particular statistic completed 53.7 accurate passes per 90 last campaign, as per FotMob.

Even during his first season in Rovers colours, Hyam was quick to assert his exceptional passing ability, as he completed 60 accurate passes per 90, which was almost 13 more than any of his colleagues, as Tyler Morton, then on loan from Liverpool, produced an average of 47.7 passes per 90, according to FotMob.

Courtesy of the international break, the Lancashire outfit have had time to reflect following recent back-to-back defeats at the hands of both Coventry and Plymouth, and will now look ahead to upcoming clashes with Swansea City and West Brom.

According to FotMob, Swansea City boast the second-highest average possession in the Championship, with 59.3%, so Rovers may need Hyam to show off his full passing range in order to control proceedings on Saturday afternoon.

The centre-half, meanwhile, looks on course to complete the highest number of accurate passes per 90 out of any Rovers player for the third season running.