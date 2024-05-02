Highlights Szmodics has been a star for Blackburn, likely finishing the season as the Championship's top scorer with 25 goals.

Everton is reportedly interested in signing the forward, and Blackburn may have a decision to make if they receive an offer.

Pundit Stephen Warnock believes there's a right time to sell players, considering the team's needs and potential replacements.

Former Blackburn Rovers player Stephen Warnock praised Sammie Szmodics after his outstanding season at Ewood Park, as he explained why the club shouldn’t be afraid to cash in for the right price.

Sammie Szmodics finds goalscoring touch

The Ireland international had been relatively prolific for former clubs Colchester and Peterborough in the lower leagues earlier in his career, but he managed just five goals in his first season with Rovers following his transfer in 2022.

However, operating in a forward position, Szmodics has been superb for Blackburn this season, and he’s sure to end the campaign as the top scorer in the Championship as he sits on 25 goals going into the final day.

Championship Top Scorers Player Goals Sammie Szmodics (Blackburn) 25 Adam Armstrong (Southampton) 20 Crysencio Summerville (Leeds) 19 Morgan Whittaker (Plymouth) 19 Jamie Vardy (Leicester) 18

Such productivity has been key for Blackburn, and that form is a chief reason as to why they still have a fighting chance of survival going into the weekend clash at Leicester City.

Sammie Szmodics transfer latest

Unsurprisingly, such form has caught the eye of clubs from the Premier League, with the latest reports claiming that Everton are looking to tempt the 28-year-old to Goodison Park in the summer window.

If Blackburn did drop to League One, a transfer seems inevitable, as Szmodics won’t want to be playing in the third tier, but they could struggle to retain him if they do stay up, but it will strengthen their negotiating position.

For now, Szmodics’ focus will be on getting a positive result at Leicester, but there’s sure to be questions about his future once the season has finished.

Stephen Warnock: Blackburn facing Sammie Szmodics’ dilemma

Naturally, Blackburn fans won’t want to lose their star man, particularly given how the team have struggled with Szmodics, so there will be a concern about how they’d cope without his goals.

Yet, speaking to FLW, pundit Warnock explained why there’s always a right time to sell players, as he talked up Szmodics’ ability, and outlined a dilemma his old club could face if Everton do make an offer.

“From Blackburn’s point of view, if you look at Ben Brereton-Diaz, they missed out on big-money for him. Are they willing to go down that route again? They didn’t with Adam Wharton, they cashed in on him, and I think that was the right thing to do at the right time.

“Whilst Szmodics’ stock is very high, does John Eustace look at it and go, ‘although I’m going to lose a lot of goals, I need bodies elsewhere’. There might be someone he has identified in the lower leagues that he thinks can come in. There might be someone within the academy that they think can step up.

“I really like Szmodics. What’s often labelled with goalscorers is that they are poachers, but what else do they add to the team? His work-rate is phenomenal, he closes opponents down and runs the channels.

“When you think Everton have been linked with him, he suits the Sean Dyche style of football, and given opportunities, he’s clinical as well.

“The price tag is a difficult one, as it depends who is coming in for him. If it is Everton, with the FFP issues, they won’t be able to pay what other Premier League clubs may be able to pay. Again, that changes what Blackburn can do, because if they have no other offers on the table, do they keep him or take whatever Everton are offering? It’s a difficult one, but he’s a player I have been very, very impressed with.”