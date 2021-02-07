Blackburn Rovers defender set for summer departure with League One club keen on agreement

Blackburn Rovers defender Elliott Bennett is reportedly wanted by League One side Shrewsbury Town according to The Sun.

Bennett signed for Blackburn back in 2016, and has gone on to make 184 appearances in total for the Lancashire-based side.

He has made just one appearance in this year’s campaign for Rovers, who are currently sat eighth in the Championship table with 19 matches remaining in their season.

Rovers are six points adrift of the play-off positions this term, and will be hoping they can make a late push for a top-six finish.

Bennett has often been kept out of the starting XI by Ryan Nyambe, with the 32-year-old being a regular in Tony Mowbray’s team this season.

But Bennett’s contract is set to expire at the end of this year’s campaign, and it doesn’t seem as though he’s going to be offered a new deal by Blackburn when the 2020/21 season reaches a conclusion.

He made 42 appearances in all competitions last season for Rovers, as they finished 11th in the second-tier standings, but has found game time tough to find this term.

Blackburn are set to return to action on Friday evening, when they host Preston North End at Ewood Park, in what could potentially be a tricky test between the local rivals.

The Verdict:

This won’t come as a surprise to many.

Bennett has rarely featured for Blackburn Rovers this season, and I would have been stunned if he was to sign a contract extension with Tony Mowbray’s side.

They have better options available to them at this moment in time, and I think his departure in the summer would be the best move for all parties involved.

He could be a solid addition to the Shrewsbury Town team next season, as they look to challenge for promotion from League One.