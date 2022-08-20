Blackburn Rovers defender makes admission about summer exit rumours

Blackburn Rovers centre back Daniel Ayala has revealed he never considered leaving the club this summer.

Ayala joined Blackburn on a free transfer back in the summer of 2020, but previously struggled for opportunities at Ewood Park, making just 32 appearances in his first two seasons with the club.

That was not helped by injuries at times, and reports earlier this summer had claimed that Granada, who are managed by Ayala’s former ‘Boro boss Aitor Karanka, were interested in the Spaniard.

Ultimately though, no move materialised, and Ayala has become a key figure for Rovers under new Head Coach Jon Dahl Tomasson, starting all four league games this season, amid a string of defensive injuries and departures.

Now it seems that despite the fact he is also into the final year of his contract at Blackburn, the prospect of a move elsewhere this summer, was never on Ayala’s mind.

Speaking about that speculation of a move elsewhere earlier in the summer, Ayala told Lancs Live: “To be honest, I have been quite happy here, I didn’t look at it. I don’t think it was true.

“I wasn’t interested in going anywhere, I am happy here and my family is settled here. I think the club invested a lot in me and although I came for free, I want to play for them.

“Hopefully I can play here and do well. As I grow older, I don’t look too much in the future because there are some things you can not really predict or change.”

The Verdict

It will certainly be a big relied for those of a Blackburn persuasion that Ayala has stayed at the club.

With Rovers so short on centre backs right now following the departures of Darragh Lenihan and Jan Paul van Hecke, as well injuries to the likes of Scott Wharton, Hayden Carter and Sam Barnes, losing Ayala too would have left them with a major problem in terms of having any defensive options to call on.

Indeed, Ayala has produced some excellent performances in helping Blackburn make a strong start to the campaign, so that too emphasises the importance of keeping him at Ewood Park this summer.

As a result, if the Spaniard is able to stay fit and continue to make this sort of impact, you get the feeling that talk of a new contract will have to come up in the not too distant future.