It's often a tall order to recover from a 4-0 defeat on home soil.

Chastening losses at Loftus Road are no anomaly for QPR, however, who've only claimed a sole point from their five encounters as hosts thus far.

The latest of those was a harrowing four-goal defeat at home to Jon Dahl Tomasson's visiting Blackburn Rovers on Saturday afternoon.

Despite fairly-even passing and possession stakes, QPR were put to the sword as Blackburn ran amok in the capital through goals from Tyrhys Dolan, Arnor Sigurdsson and Sammie Szmodics - arriving as the latest reminder of an action that QPR really must take before long.

They're enduring yet another season of profound plight and struggle off the back of the previous campaign that saw them only scrape to survival courtesy of Reading's fatal points deduction, having jettisoned from promotion hopefuls to relegation candidates owing to the departure of Michael Beale to Rangers and subsequent mismanagement.

But now, it feels worse than ever before.

They've won on just five occasions since Beale left all the way back in November and in contrast to last time out, they no longer have the safety net of a strong start to the season nor a rival's financial failings.

This time, they're up against it with no security and, quite possibly, the toughest and most taxing Championship campaign in quite some time.

Where are QPR in the Championship?

QPR are really familiarising themselves with lower echelons of the Championship table.

Heading into the international break, they're well in the dreaded drop zone and that doesn't exactly appear subject to change either, judging by their recent performances.

A wretched run of four defeats from their last six outings has reset the doom factor that engulfed the club last term, and they're also lacking any sort of cutting edge by scoring just three goals in that time frame, too.

Evidently then, a critical decision needs to be made.

Why should QPR sack manager Gareth Ainsworth?

The former-Wycombe Wanderers boss has been in charge for just shy of eight months now.

Granted, it's very much a process but you'd have expected some form of improvement by this point - and there's been anything but.

Ainsworth has only won five of his 25 matches in the dugout while losing 16, and he's averaged far less than a point a game with a return of 0.76.

But as if the results weren't catastrophic enough, the style of play appears to have totally alienated supporters and players alike; as per FotMob, QPR rank 20th in the Championship for accurate passes per match (238.8), 22nd for average possession (38.5%) and expected goals (9.0), 23rd for goals per match (0.7) and rock bottom of the pile for big chances created with a paltry six to their name.

In the likes of Ilias Chair and Chris Willock, QPR are blessed with some of the finest, most creative mercurial talents that the second-tier has to offer, but they're just two of a whole range of players that you feel are completely wasted in a stale and overly-direct brand of football.

There's no real modus operandi.

QPR routinely invite pressure and automatically assume themselves onto the back foot by not getting on the ball - and launching it forward aimlessly when they eventually get it - the ball is airborne too often for their gifted attacking players to work their magic and Ainsworth is either unwilling, or just purely incapable of changing things up when it's obvious that's exactly what the Hoops must do.

Mind you, we've seen managers sacked for much less - and that brings us to the Ainsworth solution.

Why should QPR sack Gareth Ainsworth and replace him with John Eustace after his Birmingham City dismissal?

Not every manager to be sacked is deserving of just that, just ask John Eustace.

Tasked with navigating through real strife and adversity away from the pitch last season, Eustace guided Birmingham City well clear of the drop and even managed to secure their highest league finish since 2016 in the process, paving the way for more prosperous fortunes this time around.

Or so you'd think anyway.

Birmingham, who've recently been taken over by fresh US ownership, embarked upon a summer transfer window that was reflective of an upwards trajectory by bringing in the likes of Siriki Dembele, Cody Drameh and former-QPR defender Ethan Laird.

Birmingham City - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Dion Sanderson Wolves Permanent Lee Buchanan Werder Bremen Permanent Ethan Laird Man United Permanent Krystian Bielik Derby County Permanent Tyler Roberts Leeds United Permanent Koji Miyoshi Royal Antwerp Permanent Keshi Anderson Blackpool Permanent Cody Drameh Leeds United Loan Emanuel Aiwu Cremonese Loan Oli Burke Werder Bremen Loan Jay Stansfield Fulham Loan Siriki Dembele AFC Bournemouth Permanent

Unsurprisingly, those eye-catching captures translated to an ascension on the field and Birmingham entered the break in a more-than-respectable sixth-placed position, having claimed significant 4-1 and 3-1 victories over Huddersfield Town and West Bromwich Albion respectively in their two most recent encounters.

So it's surprising, then - to say the least - that they've made the decision to part ways with Eustace, who seems destined to be replaced by the less-proven but bigger-name Wayne Rooney following his DC United exit according to a range of reports.

It's a situation that QPR simply must capitalise on.

The 43-year-old is no stranger at Loftus Road, having previously acted as the R's assistant manager for four years before heading up to Birmingham in 2022.

He's exactly the type of manager that they could do with now.

A steady pair of hands, Eustace galvanised Birmingham amid hardship and QPR need someone who can deal with the pressure and intensity that comes with managing lower-bracket Championship clubs embroiled in crisis, and you get the feeling that there's many other bosses that would've taken that team into the third-tier.

When he was with the Blues, he was also able to optimise their key creative talent such as Tahith Chong and Siriki Dembele this term by affording them freedom in the final third to do what they're best at, as opposed to diminishing their roles in the team like Ainsworth has done with the aforementioned Willock.

Ultimately, Willock and Chair are real match-winners on their day and QPR's fortunes for the remainder of the season could really be influenced by just how well they performed, so having a more strategic and tactically-accomodating manager at the helm will be crucial.

Eustace's football isn't exactly reminiscent of Pep Guardiola, but it's far from the route-one, singular-faceted style of play that R's fans have had to sit through during Ainsworth's tenure, and his Birmingham side were particularly potent in breaking quickly and hurting teams in transition.

QPR have showed that they're capable of doing that in fits and starts, so Eustace appears of the right stylistic structure to take the job and guide them to safety.

Whether he'd like the role given QPR's current predicament remains to be seen, but he's got relations at the club and may just be eager to get back at Birmingham's owners and show them what they missed out on.

With Ainsworth struggling to get a tune out of this side week after week, lodging an approach for Eustace must be an absolute priority at least.