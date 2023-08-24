Highlights Blackburn Rovers' transfer window has been hit with another blow as Danny Batth has decided not to join the club due to delays in finalizing the deal.

Batth, who won Sunderland's Player of the Year award last season, is now willing to wait and compete for his place at Sunderland.

Blackburn Rovers have been struggling with budget constraints and are trying to land top targets on free transfers.

The frustrating transfer window of Blackburn Rovers has seemingly been rocked by another significant blow.

After narrowly missing out on last season's Championship play-offs and inevitably losing talisman Ben Brereton Diaz on a free transfer to Villarreal, Jon Dahl Tomasson needed to strengthen his squad and got deals done early in June for Niall Ennis, Arnor Sigurdsson and Sondre Tronstad.

Their incoming business went very quiet for a long period after that though amid reports that Tomasson's budget had been cut by club owners the Venkys due to issues back in their home country of India when it comes to moving money to England.

Reports suggested that player sales needed to go through in order for the Danish head coach to have more of a budget, and the departures of both Ash Phillips and Thomas Kaminski to Tottenham and Luton Town were able to facilitate a move for Sweden international goalkeeper Leopold Wahlstedt.

That money though has gone towards both the budget and running costs, with Rovers still operating with a limited transfer budget, and because of that reason they were aiming to land one of their top targets on a free transfer.

The target in question is veteran centre-back Danny Batth, who won Sunderland's Player of the Year award last season and with less than a year on his contract at the Stadium of Light, there have been signs that he could be on the move to Ewood Park.

Just a few days ago, Alan Nixon reported via Patreon that Rovers had made an official approach to the Wearsiders and that they were expected to entice him to Lancashire with a two-year contract offer on the table.

However, despite the optimism, Rovers have seemingly been struck by a transfer blow that will no doubt leave Tomasson infuriated.

What is the latest on Blackburn's interest in Danny Batth?

In a latest update on the situation, Alan Nixon has claimed that Batth has made a decision on the potential switch to Blackburn - and it's not positive for the Ewood Park outfit.

The experienced centre-back is now said to have pulled out of a potential switch to Blackburn because of the dithering behind the scenes that Rovers have done to close a deal.

Instead, he is now happy to wait and battle it out for his place in Tony Mowbray's starting 11 at Sunderland after 'growing fed up' of waiting around for Blackburn to finalise the move.

What is Danny Batth's current situation with Sunderland?

Arriving at Sunderland when they were a League One club in the early stages of 2022, Batth was one of the unexpected unsung heroes for the club in their play-off finish of 2022-23.

Playing 42 times in all competitions, the 32-year-old was named as the club's Player of the Year, with a one-year extension triggered earlier on in that campaign.

However, talks to further extend his contract with sporting director Kristjaan Speakman broke down earlier in the month, per Nixon, which led to the hierarchy deciding he could move on this summer.

Now though, Batth is set to fight for his place at the Stadium of Light where he will try and get in alongside one of Dan Ballard and Luke O'Nien.