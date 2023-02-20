Blackburn Rovers dealt significant player blow ahead of Blackpool showdown

Blackburn Rovers head coach Jon Dahl Tomasson has confirmed that Bradley Dack is set to be out of action for at least four weeks due to a hamstring injury.

Dack sustained this issue during the second-half of Rovers’ clash with Swansea City last weekend.

Scans have now revealed the extent of the damage with the attacking midfielder now doubtful to play for Blackburn before March’s international break.

Since the turn of the year, Dack has managed to show some real signs of promise in the Championship.

The 29-year-old recently scored his seventh goal of the season in Blackburn’s draw with Watford.

With Dack unavailable for selection for tomorrow’s meeting with Blackpool, Tomasson will be hoping that some of the club’s other attacking players will be able to deliver the goods in this fixture.

Having extended their unbeaten run in all competitions to seven games by beating Swansea, Rovers will be confident in their ability to secure a positive result at Ewood Park.

Ahead of his side’s meeting with the Seasiders, Tomasson has shared an update on Dack’s injury.

Speaking to the club’s official website, the Rovers boss said: “I tried to take care of Dack and to take care of him over a long period but he will be injured for a while.

“It’s a hamstring, it’s not the knee and that’s important because of the two terrible injuries he’s had in the past.

“It’s a shame because he’s done a very good job, but he’s got injured and we’re disappointed for him.

“I don’t think we’ll see him back for the next four weeks.

“We’ll wait and see because you never know how soon he’ll be back.”

The Verdict

This is a significant blow for Blackburn as Dack has recently managed to show glimpses of the form that he produced before suffering his two major knee injury setbacks.

As well as scoring against Watford, Dack managed to find the back of the net in the club’s clashes with Cardiff City, Bristol City and Birmingham City in January while he also provided an assist against Norwich City.

Unable to call upon the attacking midfielder’s services in the coming weeks, Blackburn will need the likes of Sammie Szmodics, Tyrhys Dolan and Ryan Hedges to step up to the mark as they aim to stay in contention for a play-off place.

When Dack is available for selection again, Tomasson ought to consider easing him back into action given his injury history.