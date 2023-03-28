Blackburn Rovers have been dealt a significant injury scare ahead of their upcoming clash with Birmingham City as Ben Brereton Diaz sustained an issue during Chile's friendly with Paraguay.

As cited by the Lancashire Telegraph, the forward is now set to be assessed upon his return to Ewood Park after picking up a knock on international duty.

Brereton Diaz was withdrawn in the early stages of the second-half of this aforementioned fixture.

Chile managed to secure a 3-2 victory over Paraguay thanks to a late own-goal from goalkeeper Antony Silva.

In what was an enthralling affair at the Estadio Monumental, both teams were reduced to ten men following Brereton-Diaz's substitution.

A stand-out performer for Blackburn in recent seasons, Brereton Diaz will be hoping to overcome the problem that he sustained while featuring for Chile as his side look to seal a place in the play-offs later this year.

After providing 25 direct goal contributions in the previous term, the 23-year-old has managed to make a difference for his side in the Championship again during the current term.

As well as scoring 14 goals in all competitions for Rovers, Brereton Diaz has also chipped in with four assists in the 41 games that he has participated in.

The Verdict

When you consider that Brereton Diaz has established himself as a talisman for Blackburn, losing him for a period of time at this stage of the season would be a bitter blow.

If the forward has managed to avoid a serious setback, he will be confident in his ability to spearhead Rovers' push for promotion as he has been directly involved in 72 goals at this level during his career.

Whereas Blackburn are, as it stands, unlikely to achieve a top-two finish in the Championship, there is every chance that they will be able to secure a return to the top-flight via a trip to Wembley Stadium with Brereton-Diaz in their side.

If the forward struggles to overcome the injury that he sustained against Paraguay, Rovers boss Jon Dahl Tomasson will need to turn to the club's other attacking players for inspiration.

Since the turn of the year, Tyrhys Dolan, Sammie Szmodics, Sam Gallagher and Bradley Dack have all managed to make a difference for Blackburn in the Championship.

If these four players are able to step up to the mark between now and the end of the term, they could help Rovers achieve their goal of securing a place in the play-offs.